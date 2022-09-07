Gritty Green ‘couldn’t really walk’ before sealing victory

Ice-cool Green, Carey star in chase after Maxwell’s four

After his match-winning unbeaten knock in the first Dettol ODI against New Zealand in Cairns, Cameron Green admitted he wasn't sure he would be able to finish his innings after battling cramp in the closing stages.

Green, who made 89 not out off 92 balls, partnered with Alex Carey (85 off 99 balls) in a pivotal 158-run stand that helped Australia recover from 5-44 at Cazalys Stadium on Tuesday night.

With 23 runs still required, Green (then on 78), required a seven-minute break after pulling up gingerly following a quickly-run three.

Green moves through the gears and sees Aussies home

Australian team physio Nick Jones worked feverishly on the star allrounder before the umpires requested that the match restart.

Green, whose sweetly-timed hitting was juxtaposed by his hobbling between wickets, said he was struck down in more than one area.

"I couldn't really walk for a second there," Green told Fox Cricket after Australia's two-wicket win.

"Groin, calf, hamstring and forearm – the whole lot was going. Not ideal but that's ok."

Green’s 89* was his highest ODI score // Getty

Green's full all-round potential has been on display in the past fortnight with starring performances with both bat and ball in northern Queensland.

In the first Dettol ODI against Zimbabwe in Townsville, Green was named Player of the Match for a career-best 5-33.

And in Tuesday's first match against New Zealand, Green was named Player of the Match for his career-best unbeaten 89.

His partner in crime Carey paid tribute to the composed 23-year-old.

Carey praises Green's composure after early collapse

"He's a really calm character," Carey told reporters in Cairns on Tuesday.

"Bat and ball and in the field; (he) just goes about his business and he's really focused.

"And he does it in a way that I think we'll see him do it for a long time."

Trent Boult took three wickets in his opening spell and Matt Henry took two to leave Australia reeling at 5-44 in the 12th over the chase.

But rather than tensing up, Green said that he felt a sense of freedom after coming to the crease in such a dire situation.

"There was nothing to lose at that stage," Green said post-match.

"There was no real pressure on us, so me and Kez (Carey) could be free and play normally."

And Carey agreed that the duo's plan couldn't have been simpler.

"Not much had to be said really," Carey said.

Carey swings match with counterpunching knock

"We knew what was happening, we knew we were in a bit of trouble, but we also knew there was lots of time left in the game.

"He scores pretty freely at the other end and we just bounce off each other nicely.

"It (the plan) was just bat and bat and bat and see how we go."

Australia take a 1-0 lead in the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy with the second match of the series to take place in Cairns on Thursday.

Men's Dettol ODI Series v New Zealand

Tuesday, Sep 6: Australia won by two wickets

Thursday, Sep 8: Cazaly Stadium, Cairns, 2:20pm

Sunday Sep 11: Cazaly Stadium, Cairns, 2:20pm

Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand squad: Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Tim Southee, Kane Williamson (c)

