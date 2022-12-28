'Courageous' Green targeting India tour return

How gutsy Green helped Carey to maiden Test ton

Cameron Green knew he had suffered a serious finger injury almost immediately after getting hit by an Anrich Nortje bouncer, as the allrounder now refocuses his gaze towards Australia's Test tour of India following a courageous return to the batting crease at the MCG.

Green looks unlikely to play any further part in the NRMA Insurance Boxing Day Test, revealing the Aussies ideally would have not sent him back into bat at all on day three after Nortje broke his right index finger the previous evening.

"You try to not show the pain straightaway," the allrounder told cricket.com.au. "I marked my guard again and walked a couple of steps, and I was like 'I reckon my finger is out of place here'.

"I checked on it – it looked a little bit inverted is the only way I can explain it. It already had a big cut in it, then I got the bad news after the scan."

Having retired hurt before stumps, Green bravely returned on Wednesday morning after Australia lost 4-45 in a frenetic half-hour.

"I was only going to go out there if we lost four or five wickets in the first session," he said. "If we'd lost all the wickets in the second session, I wasn't going to go out there at all."

Green staunchly dug in, defying a tiring South African attack despite being limited in his stroke-play and being under considerable duress.

The right-hander added a further 45 runs to reach an unbeaten half-century, becoming the first Australian in four years to notch a fifty and a five-for in the same Test.

More importantly, he soaked up a further 157 balls after his return to see Australia’s lead over South Africa swell and allow Alex Carey to reach his maiden Test century.

"I think that's what happens when you get injured – your game simplifies in a way," said Green. "There's only a few shots you can play and everything apart from that you have to defend.

"It's a funny thing when you're in that mindset, you're actually really clear on what you have to do."

It only added to the bond between Carey and Green, with the latter running down the pitch with his arms aloft when the former brought up his ton, almost as if he was the one to have gotten there.

Green and Carey embrace mid-pitch at the MCG // Getty

"It was really special and probably the guy I wanted out there at that stage," said Carey. "To see him throw his arms up meant a lot to me.

"We've formed a really good relationship on the field but also off the field. To have him out there was a really special moment.

"We love batting together so hopefully we have a few more partnerships like that.

"It was huge courage from him and he was the guy I would have liked out there."

Green’s fracture has also left him "gutted" to miss the Perth Scorchers' KFC BBL|12 campaign, having still only played 21 career T20 matches despite earning a $A3.15 million Indian Premier League contract last week – the biggest ever received by an Australian.

But the 23-year-old's more immediate Indian challenge will be the four-Test Border Gavaskar Trophy tour which gets underway in early February.

Green did not specify a precise return date but hopes next week's final home match of the men's home summer in Sydney is the only Test he will miss.

"It obviously hurts not playing for Australia. I've played every game since I debuted so it's going to feel a bit weird watching Test cricket from home," said Green.

"But I'll be absolutely rapt for whoever comes in and hopefully takes their opportunity.

"It's a great environment to be a part of so I'm definitely going to miss it. I'm going to do as much as I can to get it right and try to go to India.

"A lot of people talk about the tour to India, how tough it is mentally and physically. It's going to be a massive tour for us. We're as best prepared as we're ever going to be, so (I’m) looking forward to it."