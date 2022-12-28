Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

'Courageous' Green targeting India tour return

After a gutsy return to the crease helped guide Alex Carey to a maiden Test century, Cameron Green has already cast his eye forward to a next assignment for Australia

Louis Cameron at the MCG

28 December 2022, 07:29 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

