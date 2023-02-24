India v Australia Tests - Men

Green 'ready' in dual boost for final two Tests

Australia allrounder Cameron Green is itching to be unleashed for the final two Test of his side's tour of India, hoping his time observing from the sidelines will help him quickly adapt to the conditions

Louis Cameron in Delhi

24 February 2023, 06:11 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

