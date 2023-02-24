Green 'ready' in dual boost for final two Tests

Cameron Green has declared himself "100 per cent ready to go" to play his first ever Test in India, as Australia hope the allrounder can simultaneously bolster their misfiring top-order and add firepower to their bowling attack for the final two Tests of the series.

Green's anticipated return from a serious finger injury that has seen him miss the Aussies’ last three Tests is a welcome boost with all three of Pat Cummins, David Warner and Josh Hazlewood flying home in recent days.

The 23-year-old, who will spend four straight months in India as he stays on for the ODI series and a maiden Indian Premier League campaign after the Border Gavaskar Trophy series concludes, has not played since Anrich Nortje broke his right index finger during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

He had pushed to return for the second Test in Delhi but suffered multiple minor setbacks while batting in the nets. After initially training exclusively against spin and throwdowns, he has since faced fast bowlers and the low bounce of the pitches in India means he is unlikely to be troubled by deliveries rearing up.

"It was just a few instances in the nets where I'd maybe go for a sweep and just jar the end of my bat," Green told reporters on Friday at Arun Jaitley Stadium, the scene of the second Test defeat where Australia will continue training until their departure for Indore on Sunday.

"We just thought we'd sacrifice a game and with the year ahead we've got, it was probably the right call. It's been really sweet the last two weeks, I've got a lot of confidence in it."

Bowling, on the other hand, has not proved an issue and there are no concerns over Green's ability to take on a reasonable workload as a second or third seamer.

Mitchell Starc is also firming for a return in Indore and that pair could end up being the side's only two selected paceman with Cummins ruled out for the third Test.

Green, integral to Australia’s hopes of retaining the Ashes later this year and claiming a maiden World Test Championship title, hopes that watching the first two Tests in India as a spectator will allow him to adapt quickly to turning conditions.

The towering right-hander could have helped arrest the batting collapses that cost Australia in Nagpur and Delhi, having been player of the match in the first Test against Sri Lanka last year on a big-spinning pitch.

The sweep shot, the stroke that got Australia in trouble in their collapse of 8-28 in Delhi, was Green's major weapon as he scored a Test-high 77 in Galle to push the tourists to a memorable victory.

He had been hoping to work on it further before leaving for India.

"In the back of my mind after the game at the MCG, I was looking forward to having a couple of weeks at home just to refresh and then get back into basically sweeping a lot, getting back into my subcontinent skills," said Green.

"Unfortunately, it's been a bit slower than probably what I was expecting, getting back out there and getting my skills up to scratch.

"That's just the nature of cricket and injuries. You can never really rush these things … I'm happy with the process I've gone through."

Whether Green employs the sweep as liberally as he did in Galle will rest on the conditions for the final two Tests.

"That's probably the benefit out of watching the first two games, you get a pretty good look at it from the sideline without having too many emotions from being in the game," he said.

"In Galle it was a really bouncing wicket, and here it's not bouncing as much. That's probably just another bit that I'm trying to learn about my game, trying to read the conditions and what to do in different conditions.

"That's what's been nice about watching the first two games – you can work out what's the best approach, and then I think we just have to wait to see what we get in Indore."

Border-Gavaskar Qantas Tour of India 2023

February 9-13: India won by an innings and 132 runs

February 17-21: India won by six wickets

March 1-5: Third Test, Indore, 3pm AEDT

March 9-13: Fourth Test, Ahmedabad, 3pm AEDT

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat