Australia v New Zealand ODIs - Men

Green brushes off cramp to target all-format role

Cameron Green is eager to play all forms for Australia, and insists he will be right to go for Thursday's ODI despite suffering cramp during his match-winning efforts in the series opener

Josh Schonafinger in Cairns

7 September 2022, 02:27 PM AEST

@joshschon

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo