'We've got an amazing cricketer on our hands'

The best of Cameron Green on his ODI debut

Cameron Green made his Australian debut as one of the most hyped young players in the past 25 years and finished his maiden outing impressing his teammates as an "amazing cricketer".

Green was presented his first international cap by Australia's premier batsman Steve Smith and went on to record figures of 0-27 and make 21 from 27 deliveries in Australia's 13-run loss to India in the third Dettol ODI in Canberra.

While it wasn't a standout performance, there were moments that teased what the towering allrounder is capable of and what he could offer to Australia in the future.

Given just four overs as he carefully manages his body that has suffered three stress back fractures, Green was thrown the ball early on with none other than Virat Kohli waiting at the striker's end.

Smith's speech to welcome ODI debutant Green

His first four deliveries were on target and peaking at 141kph, but when he dropped fractionally short and over-pitched to finish the over, Kohli dispatched Green to the fence on both occasions to welcome him to international cricket.

"Bowling to Virat you can just see there is a step up in how good of a cricketer they are," Green said on Thursday. "I tried to bowl a bumper to Virat and he was onto it so quick."

The same treatment followed next over, hitting speeds of 145kph but also getting hit for two boundaries, this time by India's own prodigy, Shubman Gill.

Green returned to complete his allotment before the 20th over, conceding just one more boundary and nine more runs.

His work wasn't done in the field as he was made to patrol the boundary and pulled off one remarkable diving save on the rope, cleanly picking up the ball at full stretch before spearing it back to the wicketkeeper.

Welcome to international cricket! Kohli pulls Green for four // Getty

For a youngster who stands 199cm tall, he moves athletically across the pitch and could field in almost any position.

When it was his turn to bat, coming in at No.5 with the score 3-117 in the 23rd over chasing 303 for victory, he played with a straight bat and got set against a steaming Shardul Thakur and miserly Ravindra Jadeja.

He was content to play left-arm spinner Jadeja from the crease, but two balls after he lost his partner and captain Aaron Finch, Green took a giant stride down the wicket and used his long levers to clear the cow corner boundary for his first six in Australian colours.

Green slog swept Jadeja for his first international six // Getty

A nicely timed back-foot drive off India's other frontline spinner, Kuldeep Yadav, was all class and it looked as though the young gun was set to play an innings of real substance.

But later that over his sweep shot picked out a diving Jadeja in the deep and his night was over.

It's one he won't forget anytime soon.

"Their spinners, I haven't faced quality like that," Green said. "Jadeja is a beautiful bowler who knows exactly what he's trying to do: Spin some away from you and dart one back in.

"You can do as much research and watch as much footage as you want to get an understanding how they bowl.

"But it's a different beast out in the middle. I will take a lot out of it."

Glenn Maxwell liked what he saw from the rookie.

"It was seriously impressive, and he's impressed a lot of people with the way he's gone about it," Maxwell said after Australia won the series 2-1.

"Not just with the ball, but the way he bowled to Virat in that little spell, the way he fielded was exceptional – for a big man to move like that, he saved countless runs in the field and he's an extremely smooth mover.

"Even the way he went about his batting, he took the game on and it was unfortunate to get out the way he did."

As a 21-year-old making his debut against the might of Kohli's Indian team, Green could have been forgiven for losing sleep on the eve of his debut.

But Maxwell said the allrounder was unfazed entering the biggest match of his fledgling career.

"He was pretty chilled out, and pretty relaxed," Maxwell said.

"I asked him how he'd slept and he said he still got nine hours sleep which is probably more than most of us got before our debuts.

"But he seemed pretty relaxed and I know he would have been pretty nervous when he first went out to bat, as everyone is.

"Your feet feel heavy, the bat feels a ton but the way he got into his innings, he was able to get through that little bit of nervous energy at the start and then show he's got a touch of class about him.

"So it's good signs for Australian cricket."

Smith presents Green with men's ODI cap No.230 // Getty

Like Maxwell, Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa was encouraged by what he saw from Green.

Zampa describes Green as a "really nice, beautiful kid" and an exciting prospect.

"You ask him, he said he didn't feel quite comfortable early on, he was a bit scratchy but you can see there's definitely something there," Zampa told cricket.com.au on Wednesday night.

"The kid's only 21 and he bowled a couple of balls at 140kph that hit the keeper's gloves pretty hard, and he fielded like a jet too.

"We've got an amazing cricketer on our hands."

Dettol ODI Series v India 2020

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey , Pat Cummins (vc), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur.

