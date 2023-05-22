ICC World Test Championship Final 2023

Green's finest hour to test powers of adjustment

The allrounder's maiden T20 century came right when his side needed it, but looks set to compromise precious red-ball preparation time leading into the World Test Championship final

Louis Cameron

22 May 2023, 11:48 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo