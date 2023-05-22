Green's finest hour to test powers of adjustment

'Coming of age' IPL ton for dominant Green

It was his finest hour in coloured clothing and underlined why Mumbai Indians bought (literally) into the Cameron Green hype. But the allrounder's season-saving hand has presented Australia with a fresh dilemma ahead of an era-defining six-Test campaign in England.

This was the kind of knock the Indian Premier League's most successful franchise had in mind when they went all in on Green at the most recent auction in December, purchasing the promising but unproven youngster (in the shorter formats at least) for an Australian record price of $A3.15 million.

Green had played just 21 career T20 matches when Mumbai swooped, with two fifties and only five wickets to his name, but a consistent maiden IPL season was capped on Sunday with an extraordinary unbeaten hundred off just 47 balls.

Rohit Sharma will soon be plotting the towering batter's downfall in the upcoming World Test Championship final in London, but the India (and Indians) captain delighted in his success at the Wankhede Stadium during their 128-run second-wicket stand.

"It was absolutely awesome being out there with Rohit," Green told reporters after his innings that featured eight sixes, which also impressed Mumbai mentor Sachin Tendulkar. "I was trying to smack spinners and he was batting beautifully against pace bowlers, that's kind of how we went about it."

With his side needing to win to keep their playoffs hopes alive, Green's power-packed innings saw his side chase down Sunrisers Hyderabad's 5-200 with two overs to spare. When Royal Challengers Bangalore lost to Gujarat Titans a few hours later, their playoff spot was secured.

The sheer quality of the five-time champions' top-order, which also includes white-ball dynamo Suryakumar Yadav and Australian Tim David, has been a boon for a player whose short-form talents, scarily, do not yet appear fully formed.

"It's an awesome batting line-up to bat with," said Green. "If you get out there's someone (as good), if not better, coming in."

Green scored his first career T20 century

But here is the rub.

Green's breakout performance will see his stay in India, which has already ticked over the 100-day mark having played in Australia's preceding four-Test, three ODI tour, balloon out to four months if Mumbai win their next two matches and qualify for the IPL final on May 28.

The other members of Australia's World Test Championship final squad will have arrived in the United Kingdom the previous day, at the latest. Some, like top-order teammates Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, will have been there for weeks.

Green's hand also knocked Josh Hazlewood’s RCB side out of the top four by Mumbai, although it was revealed today that the fast bowler had already returned to Australia due to side soreness. The Aussies say he has already returned to "high intensity" bowling and will travel with the squad to the UK later this week.

David Warner and Mitch Marsh (whose Delhi Capitals also missed the playoffs) will also spend valuable days at home before jetting off for the UK. Whether Green will get the same before the WTC final and Ashes in a busy year that also features a two-month ODI World Cup in India remains to be seen.

The comparison of Green to Warner is a fascinating one.

Green's IPL century was the first by an Australian in four years. The last Aussie to achieve the feat was Warner, in 2019 for his previous side, Hyderabad. That was his fourth IPL ton, joining Shane Watson (also four) as the most prolific Australian century-maker in the competition.

Of the now eight Australians who have IPL hundreds, Warner remains the youngest.

His first came when he was 23 years, five months. Green was six months older when he got there on Sunday, with his 24th birthday to be celebrated next week.

The benefit of playing all formats at a high level for more than a decade means Warner is adept at adapting. The veteran opener has previously suggested the transition from white ball to red worries him less than the reverse.

Green, understandably given the 13-year age difference, finds the transition more difficult.

Following an extended period of playing T20 cricket including the World Cup last summer, the right-hander needed hours of practice refamiliarising himself with long-form batting basics before Tests against West Indies and South Africa.

"In T20 cricket, you're meeting the ball so far in front of you, so you get that full swing," Green told cricket.com.au's Unplayable Podcast in November. "To try to rein it back and hit the ball under your eyes (is difficult).

"I had a few good sessions basically just playing the defence shot and just getting your balance right and being able to leave the ball – that felt weird.

"It's a challenge for all guys that do chop and change. I'm just getting exposed to it now."

Green failed to pass 20 in his first four Test innings of the summer. His value and unmatched talent shone through even despite the frustrating home campaign; his highest score came in a gritty, unbeaten 177-ball 51 while he batted with a damaged finger.

He then broke through for his maiden Test hundred in the final Test of Australia's tour of India.

The fact that ton in Ahmedabad came just two hits into his return from the finger injury that had sidelined him for two months suggests that Green is fast improving his ability to find his best with limited or interrupted preparation.

And with the looming possibly he may again be underdone by the time his head-turning IPL campaign is over, Australia will hope their match-winning allrounder's powers of adjustment are there when they face India at The Oval.

