Vodafone Test Series v India

Green dream: Handy Cam part of perfect Test set-up

Australia coach Justin Langer enthused by young gun's potential as a Test allrounder as selectors consider options for India series

Adam Burnett

13 November 2020, 04:18 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo