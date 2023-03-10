Green eases past nerves to realise long-held dream

Green hits maiden Test ton in Ahmedabad masterclass

The milestone Cameron Green has craved above all else – a Test century – has finally been realised as the allrounder saluted in Ahmedabad.

Green ran towards the Australian change rooms with a beaming smile after cutting his 143rd ball to the boundary to bring up his maiden international hundred in what has been a three-and-a-half hour masterclass.

It has been a chanceless hand from the 23-year-old, who reached 49 at stumps on day one and then 95 by lunch on day two, before pushing on to triple figures in the roasting cauldron of the enormous Narendra Modi Stadium.

His first ton comes in his 20th Test and his 28th innings. By contrast, it took Steve Waugh, another multi-skilled player whose pace bowling was a major factor in his initial selection for Australia, 27 Tests and 42 innings.

Green celebrates with Usman Khawaja // Getty

Green has had success on more difficult surfaces – his 77 in Galle last year comes to mind – but his reaction after reaching triple-digits underscores that this was even more special to him.

The Perth-born right-hander had taken Test and ODI five-wicket hauls before he had reached triple figures in any international format.

But he has made no secret that the latter would mean far more to a player who has always seen himself as a top-order batter before anything else.

In fact, his desire to reach triple figures has consumed him in the past. Five times he has been out between 74 and 84, and he has admitted nerves have previously gotten the better of him when he has gotten close to a ton.

"Unfortunately I keep having thoughts go through my head when I'm out in the middle," Green said during last year's Pakistan tour after scoring 79 in Lahore. "It's starting to (become) a bit of an issue now because they keep popping in."

Green clips off the pads early on day two // Getty

Despite spending the lunch break stuck in the nineties, there were no such issues this time.

Green was the first player back on the pitch after the lunch break on Friday, waiting patiently for a ball he could hit to the boundary.

Ravindra Jadeja provided it, as the towering Aussie waved his bat emotionally towards his applauding teammates, kissed his helmet before sharing an embrace with Khawaja.

On a docile surface, India's attack had no answers for that combination which proved the perfect blend of right and left-handedness, and front and back foot play.

'Looks a very good wicket still': Head says Aussies going big

Green's enormous stride allowed him to bully the home side's seamers, taking Umesh Yadav for three boundaries off an over with a series of exquisite drives to move into the 80s.

A booming pull shot off off Mohammad Shami that took him into the 90s highlighted there was also little margin for error on the short ball.

Green had seen off India's attempts the previous day to target the finger he broke in December and which kept out of the first two Tests of this series.

He also patiently picked off their spinners.

QUICK SINGLE Aussies don black armbands to honour Cummins' mother

His method was the ideal counterpoint to Khawaja's crease-bound approach to playing spin, with the duo combining for the highest partnership of the series. Their stand had reached 177 by the time the younger player reached triple figures, and soon after passed 200.

"(They) complement each other really well," Travis Head told cricket.com.au on Friday morning. "It can throw their (bowlers') lengths out. I know with our spinners as well, having a left-right combination as well helps if you're rotating the strike.

"I know that they love getting in rhythm, they love getting into a competition with the one batter at the one end. To change that up, to have guys that play completely different is a nice partnership."

Khawaja and Green batted with armbands on day two to honour Pat Cummins' mother // Getty

Khawaja said after play on Thursday that he had known of Green's potential for a long time having seen him score heavily against Queensland in the Marsh Sheffield Shield.

"He's so young, such a young cricketer, people forget that," the opener told reporters.

"I'd love to see him go on with it tomorrow, but even if he doesn't, I just know he's got a long career for Australia. (He has) just got to keep working hard and make sure he doesn't put too much pressure on himself, and continue to get better.

"He's a very special cricketer when he's on the park doing his thing. Fingers crossed we see a lot more of him in the future."