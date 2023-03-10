India v Australia Tests - Men

Green eases past nerves to realise long-held dream

Despite previously admitting nerves had got the better of him when approaching 100 for Australia, Cameron Green reached a long-held dream in Ahmedabad

Louis Cameron at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

10 March 2023, 06:21 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

