Green eyes Ashes impact after one-day omission

Cameron Green won't be losing any sleep over his exclusion from Australia's preliminary squad for the limited overs tour of the West Indies and is looking forward to a full pre-season with Western Australia.

Green and Marnus Labuschagne, who is currently in England playing county cricket with Glamorgan, were the highest profile incumbents left out of the 23-man squad for the tour that includes T20 and ODI matches.

Ben McDermott and Ashton Turner were also omitted from the T20 side that toured New Zealand in February, while allrounder Daniel Sams declared himself unavailable for selection on health and wellbeing grounds.

QUICK SINGLE Aussies name extended squad for Caribbean tour

Green's absence all but rules him out of the T20 World Cup scheduled for India later this year, but it also means he gets a long lead-up of Marsh Sheffield Shield clashes to prepare for a blockbuster home Ashes series against England.

Green, who made his ODI debut in the final match against India last summer in Canberra, was pragmatic about his omission for the West Indies tour.

"I got told I was in the original expanded squad and (then) got told I just missed out," Green said.

"But looking at all the names on that list, you can see why. They've picked a really strong squad that has performed well over the past year.

"Unfortunately I didn't make it, but it's an awesome squad and I'm sure they'll do really well over there."

QUICK SINGLE Russell returns to Windies fold for Australia showdown

Green has a long history of back stress fractures and went through a lengthy rehabilitation period in order to get his body strong enough to play the entire four-Test series against India last summer.

The soon-to-be 22-year-old will use the coming months to build up further strength and fitness.

"This might be my first year as a professional cricketer I've gotten to this part of the year uninjured," Green said.

QUICK SINGLE Fixture confirmed for dual Ashes series, Afghan Test

"It's a nice little stepping stone going into the year to be fully fit and hit the ground running from day one.

"I'm looking forward to a good preseason over here."

Best of Cameron Green from the 2020-21 Sheffield Shield

International cricket will return to Perth this summer with the fifth Ashes Test to be held at Perth Stadium from January 14-18.

An ODI fixture will be held at the venue on January 30, but it's the Ashes that excites Green the most.

"For all kids growing up watching cricket this is the pinnacle," Green said.

"I've got a lot of fond memories growing up watching it. Going back to Ashton Agar scoring 98, I remember everyone was talking about it for months after."