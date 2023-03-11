'Once in a generation': Green pays out on promise

Green hits maiden Test ton in Ahmedabad masterclass

As Ravichandran Ashwin pointed out, India had already shown that it knew just how good Cameron Green was and might become.

"I hope you tuned into the IPL auction, it just tells you how the Indian cricketing fraternity rates Cameron Green," said Ashwin, in reference to the Indian Premier League's most successful franchise purchasing the Australian for more than A$3million in December.

But Green’s maiden international century has allowed him to believe he truly belongs in the format that remains his No.1 priority even despite the extraordinary riches and expectations set to be laid upon him in T20 cricket later this month when the IPL begins.

The 23-year-old admitted the finger he broke only days after the Mumbai Indians won an absurd bidding war for his services, and which saw his Test debut in India delayed by two Tests, was still giving him grief as he carved up India's attack in Ahmedabad.

The prodigy finished with 114, becoming the youngest Australian to score a Test ton in India since Michael Clarke's 151 on debut in 2004. He might have topped that score had he not gloved an Ashwin delivery down the leg-side.

Ashwin, as the world's No.2 ranked Test allrounder who has balanced a record-breaking long-form career with being one of the IPL's leading performers over the last decade, knows well the challenges that lie ahead of Green.

Green is clapped off by teammates at the conclusion of day two // Getty

"I think he's a fantastic player," the 36-year-old said of the Western Australian, who could spend up to half the 2023 calendar year in India with two separate bilateral ODI tours, the IPL and a 50-over World Cup all to follow the four-Test Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

"Just the raw materials for a person as tall as him, lovely levers, good batting sense, can bowl and really hit the deck well, moves pretty well in the field.

"These are once-in-a-generation cricketers you are talking about.

"We come from different countries – India is very different. We can't protect such players for a long period of time. It's perform or perish.

"But in countries like Australia and England, they're doing pretty well at (protecting players) and I expect Cameron Green to be a wonderful cricketer down the line."

Green's almost-immediate success in India is notable given how long his teammates have had to wait for a similar accomplishment.

It took Steve Smith six Test innings in India to score his first hundred here. Marnus Labuschagne (seven innings in India), Peter Handscomb (14) and David Warner (19) still do not have one.

Usman Khawaja, who shared in a 208-run partnership with Green in Australia's first innings, did not get a chance to bat in India until his third Test tour. Green was at the other end when Khawaja got to his first hundred on Thursday, in his seventh innings.

It took Green just two.

Green hugs Khawaja after reaching his century// Getty

He did of course go to the subcontinent twice last year for Test tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka, earning player-of-the-match honours on a turning wicket in Galle.

But he suggested it was the advice of those who had batted on the Ahmedabad surface before him that proved most beneficial.

In particular it was Khawaja, 13 years older than Green, who showed him the way to triple figures, not dissimilar to how his changeroom advice last year had helped him in that match-turning hand on Sri Lanka’s south coast.

And his important counsel at the Narendra Modi Stadium in searing heat hit the mark despite how vastly different their approaches appeared.

The left-handed and more diminutive Khawaja preferred to play back to the spinners, while the towering right-handed Green preferred to get forward.

Khawaja defended, while Green attacked; the latter hit only three fewer boundaries than the former despite facing less than half as many deliveries.

"I think speaking to Uzzy, it was probably the ball coming back in where you might get your leg caught in the way and that might be the way to get out," said Green.

"So having an experienced head down the other end, you can have these really in-depth conversations and he gives you unreal info back.

"He said he recommends batting on leg stump and using your bat and look to play every ball, whether it's swinging in or swinging out.

"He's an experienced head that's played Test cricket for more than 10 years now, he's so valuable for guys like myself and a few of the young guys in the team the way he goes about it."

The cricketing public might have already known how good Green was, but his four-hour stay in Ahmedabad might have just convinced him too.

"You feel more like a Test cricketer when you've got that monkey off your back," he said. "It's so special."