India v Australia Tests - Men

'Once in a generation': Green pays out on promise

After scoring a maiden Test ton in just his second innings in India, Cameron Green received praise from many – not least a mightily impressed Ravichandran Ashwin

Louis Cameron in Ahmedabad

11 March 2023, 12:51 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

