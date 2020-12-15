Green to make Test debut, fitness pending: Langer

Allrounder Cameron Green will make his Test debut in the opening Vodafone Series match at Adelaide Oval starting Thursday provided he overcomes the mild concussion he suffered last week.

Australia men's team coach Justin Langer today confirmed the 21-year-old, who has been in stunning form with the bat so far this summer, will earn his Baggy Green Cap if given the all-clear by team medical staff in coming days.

Green was diagnosed with mild concussion last Friday after being struck in the head while bowling, a savage blow from India tail-ender Jasprit Bumrah bursting through the hands of the Western Australia before he could take evasive action.

Green struck in head off Bumrah straight drive

Green will train with the Australia squad at Adelaide Oval later today and tomorrow, and if he passes the required tests to show he has made a full recovery he will take his place for the day-night match on Thursday afternoon.

"If he's passed fit he'll definitely play," Langer said in a media conference today.

"We're just going through the concussion protocols.

"We all saw, it was a very unusual incident that happened with him.

"If Cameron gets through the protocols and he gets through training and he feels good, I've seen him last night, he had a big smile on his face, he had another test this morning that we got good news.

QUICK SINGLE Ponting's solution for Aussie Test batting order

"He's a terrific young bloke, he's obviously an excellent talent, he's earned the right for selection through his performances through Sheffield Shield cricket.

"If he's fit and available then he'll make his Test debut, which is very, very exciting for Australian cricket, for him and his family."

Green is currently restricted to bowling spells of up to four overs, a couple of times per day as he continues his rehabilitation from stress fractures in his back that saw him unable to bowl for most of the past year.

However, his batting form has been elite as he posted a career-high 197 in the opening rounds of the Marsh Sheffield Shield in Adelaide earlier this summer, and an unbeaten century against the Indians in a three-day tour match at Drummoyne Oval last week.

At 21 years 196 days (on Thursday) he will be Australia's youngest Test player since Matthew Renshaw (20 years 241 days) made his maiden appearance at the same venue against South Africa in 2016.

Green machine! Allrounder hits hundred to star against Indians

Vodafone Test Series v India 2020-21

Australia Test squad: Tim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

First Test: December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 3pm AEDT (day-night)

Second Test: December 26-30, MCG, 10.30am AEDT

Third Test: January 7-11, SCG, 10.30am AEDT

Fourth Test: January 15-19, Gabba, 11am AEDT