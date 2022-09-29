'Aggressive' Green set for T20 windfall: Marsh

Cameron Green might not be going to the upcoming World Cup but his breakout T20 campaign in India has him poised for a major windfall, according to fellow allrounder Mitch Marsh.

Green's eye-catching onslaught at the top of Australia's order on their recent tour of India came despite being left out of the reigning T20 champions' 15-man squad for the World Cup that begins next month.

The 23-year-old is in the touring party for the Dettol T20I series against West Indies on the Gold Coast and Brisbane but could be sidelined given the returns of Marsh, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Starc, who all missed the India series.

But his standing in the eyes of selectors has undoubtedly been upgraded, while he is certain to have attracted interest from Indian Premier League franchises too.

With just a single international T20 to his name before the series, Green peeled off scores of 61 (off 30 balls), five and 51 (off 25) in his first crack at opening in the format.

His rapid ascent into the Test arena has limited his white-ball opportunities but he could now command massive interest.

"It's just the start of his T20 career," said Marsh. "The amount of money he's going to earn over the next 10 years, I'm going to be looking for a couple of free feeds."

Australian allrounders have always been in high demand in the IPL, as the likes of Marsh and Stoinis can attest to having both previously earnt multi-million dollar deals.

Green's strong showing in India followed on from a breakout limited-overs campaign in the Top End last month, icing an unlikely comeback victory against New Zealand with an unbeaten 89 having earlier taken his maiden international five-wicket haul against Zimbabwe.

"People from the outside might be surprised but no one's surprised (internally)," said Marsh.

"He's a super talent. He was given a role to go out and be really aggressive.

"Most importantly for me it's the unselfishness – he's got incredible skill, but for a young guy who hasn't got a cemented spot in that team to play fearless cricket, that shows more about him than his actual skill.

"To have someone like him not in your team, it shows how good we are. We're the defending world champions for a reason."

Marsh, whose elevation to the No.3 spot was pivotal in Australia clinching their maiden men's T20 title last year, has resumed fitness after injuring his ankle last month against Zimbabwe in Townsville.

"I'm feeling great," he said. "The ankle over the last 10 days has come along really well. I'm back running, doing everything so I'm looking forward to getting stuck in."

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

Australia squad: >Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Wednesday Oct 5: Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast, 6:10pm

Friday Oct 7: The Gabba, Brisbane, 6:10pm

