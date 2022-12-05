Australia v West Indies Tests - Men

Aussies' Green-keeping to be put to test

Despite an injury to captain Pat Cummins, Australia were intent on not overloading young allrounder Cameron Green with bowling duties in Perth

Louis Cameron in Perth

5 December 2022, 06:34 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

