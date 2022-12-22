Australia v South Africa Tests - Men

Green reflects on his 'weird' Test summer

Allrounder Cameron Green has not been required to do much for a rampant Australian team so far this Test summer, but says he is ready to contribute in the Boxing Day Test

AAP

22 December 2022, 03:47 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo