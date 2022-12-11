CA XI v South Africa - Men

Kellaway channels Smith, Labuschagne with batting mentality

After a breakout month at domestic level, topped off with a century against the Proteas on Saturday, the young Victorian said he had taken a lot from the likes of Smith and Labuschagne on the way they bat

AAP

11 December 2022, 11:50 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo