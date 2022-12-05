Composed Kellaway keen to 'soak it all in'

Campbell Kellaway just keeps ticking boxes on his 2022 checklist.

It started in January, when the left-hander played a pivotal role in Australia's third-placed finish at the U19 World Cup with 239 runs at an average of just under 50.

But it has been the past month that has seen the young Victorian put his name amongst the next emerging stars in the country.

Only leaving his teenage years on the first day of November, Kellaway was rewarded for his strong early-season Premier Cricket form with a debut in Victoria's Marsh Cup game against Queensland 15 days later.

A Marsh Sheffield Shield debut came the next week at the MCG, impressing in the first innings with a gritty 23 off 82 balls, before he signed his first KFC BBL deal in late November with the Melbourne Stars.

Kellaway fifty a lone-hand against Sri Lankans

But he wasn’t done yet.

Soon after the 20-year-old learnt of his selection in the Cricket Australia XI for their tour match against South Africa next week halfway through the Vics' Shield clash with NSW, he justified his inclusion with a maiden half-century with another gritty knock of 81 that resurrected Victoria's second innings and put them on the road to their first victory of the season.

Speaking after play on day three at Junction Oval, Kellaway said he was just trying to soak it all in ahead of his first experience against a senior international attack and after a whirlwind few weeks.

“There's a lot of cricket going on at the moment," he laughed following his second innings knock.

"But I'm enjoying it and just trying to soak it all in and I'm trying take it in my stride and not look too far into the future.

"It was good to get a few runs on the board … we just wanted to take it as deep as we could and try and build partnerships, I think that's a real team focus at the moment."

Kellaway has already looked the part in his three domestic games this season, top-scoring with 34 in his 50-over debut, and he then had to contend with a seaming wicket at the MCG – perfectly suited to the opposition bowling attack of Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle and Nathan Ellis.

Young gun Kellaway posts maiden fifty with gritty 81

The baptism of fire continued this week with a NSW line-up boasting the experienced Sean Abbott and Chris Tremain, as well as the returning Adam Zampa.

"There's been some quality bowling and definitely some very skilful bowlers that are able to do different things with the ball and bowl good areas for a long period of time," Kellaway said.

"It is just another challenge and something that I'm trying to keep getting used to moving forward.

"It's been good to get a start and I think facing as many different balls as you can out there is something that's really valuable and will hopefully set me up well for later in the year."

QUICK SINGLE Kellaway’s promotion pays off despite Sri Lanka defeat

Kellaway’s selection in the CA XI, alongside another Aussie U19 star in Teague Wyllie, is just reward for the batter's ascension to first-class cricket.

It won't get any easier for him though, with Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Marco Jansen all part of a fiery Proteas squad who will be looking to begin their tour Down Under strongly.

"I'm stoked to be selected, that was pretty cool news and to face some high quality bowling (will be great)," he said.

"I think if you start playing the bowler it can only go downhill from there, so (I'll be) trying to work out how they're trying to get (me) out and then also what zones I feel like I can score.

"It's another challenge and something I'm really looking forward to so it should be good fun."

The CA XI clash will begin on December 9 at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.