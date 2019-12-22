KFC BBL|09

Smoke issue for CA as Bond puts things in perspective

Sydney Thunder coach discusses the impact on cricket from the NSW bushfires, while admitting the on-field action matters little in the bigger picture

Louis Cameron in Canberra

22 December 2019, 10:13 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2019 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo