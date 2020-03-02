Smith 'chilled' about future as leadership ban nears end

Proteas bowl over Aussies with big win in Paarl

Steve Smith's captaincy ban is close to expiring but while he's excited to be taking on leadership roles in global T20 competitions, a return to national honours remains a long way off his radar.

Smith will be free to captain Australia again at the end of March once the two-year anniversary of the ball-tampering saga passes.

QUICK SINGLE Protea spin twins provide new challenge for Australia

There is no reason to suggest a leadership change would be likely anytime soon with both Test skipper Tim Paine and white-ball counterpart Aaron Finch performing well.

The 35-year-old Paine is thought to be keen to lead Australia to the inaugural World Test Championship final at Lord's midway through next year.

Finch, 33, has back-to-back T20 World Cups ahead in Australia later this year and India in 2021, with the next 50-over World Cup, also in India, due in 2023.

Smith took over as captain of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League midway through last season and has assumed the role permanently for the upcoming season.

He will also lead the Welsh Fire in the inaugural season of The Hundred in the UK later in the year.

But after top-scoring for Australia in their ODI defeat to South Africa in Paarl, Smith downplayed the prospect of one day returning to the national captaincy.

"I'm pretty chilled to be honest," he said.

'Sloppy' Aussies put emphasis on improving against spin

"I'm just enjoying playing and being amongst the boys. It's been really good.

"The guys are doing a terrific job, Finchy and Painey. I'll support them any way I can and help the team have success and hopefully score some more runs and do my job that way."

Smith has managed to get plenty of short-form cricket under his belt in recent times, having tuned up for Australia's T20 series victory in South Africa with a stint playing for the Sydney Sixers in their run to a second KFC BBL title.

While he loved his brief return to the Big Bash, he was unsure whether it would be viable to give Australian representatives a greater window to play in the league.

"You look at the IPL, all Indian players are available to play in that," he said.

Proteas bowl over Aussies with big win in Paarl

"It's extremely tough with schedules of international cricket finding time for international players to play in the Big Bash.

"I think it's a terrific tournament. I really enjoyed playing the last couple of weeks with the Sixers.

"It'd be fantastic if there was a window there where Australian players could play more of it."

Australia's ODI squad will be looking to square the ledger when they face the Proteas in Bloemfontein on Wednesday (10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo).

The third and final game will be played in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

"We were a bit sloppy in all aspects of the game," Smith said of Australia's 78-run defeat in Paarl.

"We're going to have to turn things around quickly to get ourselves back in the series."

Australia's Qantas Tour of South Africa 2020

Australia T20 squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vc), Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

First T20: Australia won by 107 runs

Second T20: South Africa won by 12 runs

Third T20: Australia won by 97 runs

First ODI: South Africa won by 74 runs

Second ODI: March 4 at Bloemfontein (D/N). 10pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo

Third ODI: March 7 at Potchefstroom. 7pm AEDT, Fox Cricket & Kayo