Smith 'chilled' about future as leadership ban nears end

Steve Smith's ban from holding a captaincy role in Australian cricket is nearing but with Tim Paine and Aaron Finch thriving in their roles he's happy to focus on batting

2 March 2020, 07:43 AM AEST

