Captains look to navigate ‘awkward’ WPL distraction

Meg Lanning and Sophie Devine agree the impending Women’s Premier League auction could cause "awkward" moments during the T20 World Cup in South Africa, as they seek to keep their players focused on the tournament at hand.

The date for the long-awaited and much-anticipated Indian T20 league’s inaugural auction is yet to be confirmed, but is likely to fall in the first week of the World Cup in South Africa after it was pushed back from the first week in February.

With big money on offer – each team has a salary cap of $AUD2.1m for a squad of 15-18 players – and with just spots 30 for international players from full member nations, the individual stakes are high.

"It's going to be awkward … some people are going to get picked up, some won't, and you're going to get a value attached to what you're worth, which as human beings isn’t the nicest thing, but it's also a job and it's what we've put our names in for," New Zealand captain Devine told reporters in Cape Town on Saturday.

"It's such a unique experience, I think you'd be naive to think that it's not going to be a distraction, it's just how you handle that.

"But I just think it's such an enormous step forward for women's cricket and I'm really looking forward to it (but) there's a World Cup going on at the same time, so how we manage that is (going to be important)."

Every member of Australia’s 15-player World Cup squad, and a significant number of domestic Australians, have submitted their names for the auction, with the final list of players yet to be confirmed by the BCCI.

The current rumoured auction date of February 13 would fall between Australia’s first two group matches, on a training day on the eve of their February 14 showdown against Bangladesh in Gqeberha.

"It's a new experience for us and at the same time we are focusing on what we're trying to do here which is the most important thing," Australia skipper Lanning said on Saturday.

"There's no right or wrong way to do that and everyone individually will deal with it as they wish.

"I think it's important that you're always working as a team, but also letting people deal with it how they feel is best.

"As Soph said, it's a little bit awkward, but it's just trying to embrace that and understanding it's actually a really exciting time and you actually don't have a lot of control over most of it, so you’ve just got to wait and see.

"We're just trying to focus as much as we can on the cricket here, that's the most important thing."

Australia’s players are likely to approach the auction in a variety of ways, providing it does not end up clashing directly with a match or training session.

Some insist they will tune it out and wait for someone to tell them the result, others say they will watch it alone, while the remainder are keen to get together for a watch party.

However they approach it and whatever the outcome, Tahlia McGrath said Australia’s close-knit group would celebrate one another’s successes, alongside a healthy dose of banter.

"I think whoever goes for the most money out of us is going to absolutely cop it from the rest of the team with some sly comments and some 'your shout tonight'," McGrath told cricket.com.au prior to Australia’s departure for South Africa.

"But we get on really well and we're very supportive of each other … it’s going to be interesting, but we will get around each other.

"We've dealt with plenty of distractions before … there's already been half our squad that have basically said they're not even going to watch the auction, they'll be too nervous to watch it and they'll just find out later if they've been picked up or not."

Reflecting on the arrival of the WPL at Saturday’s captains’ press conference in Cape Town, England skipper Heather Knight said the league would accelerate the evolution of the women’s game.

However she said there was a cautionary tale to be learned from the men’s game in ensuring there was balance in the schedule between international cricket and domestic leagues, with a women’s Pakistan Super League also due to begin this year.

"Things are changing very fast ... there's going to be more and more franchise competitions starting and it's going to create a really interesting dynamic," Knight said.

"I think it's a brilliant thing for the game, the women's IPL is going to be a complete game changer, the money that's going to come in ... other boards will probably look at it and think 'we’ve got to catch up here' and I really hope that it accelerates a shift in a lot different countries.

"I think franchise cricket and these tournaments are a good thing, but I think also (it's about working out) what's the best dynamic to make international cricket and domestic cricket thrive together.

"That's the sweet spot and you see it in the men's game, (leagues have) started to take over a bit, and I think in the women's game, you can have a really nice dynamic between the franchise leagues and international cricket."

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Group A: Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh

Group B: England, India, Pakistan, West Indies, Ireland

Australia's T20 World Cup 2023 fixtures

Feb 11: v New Zealand, Boland Park, Paarl, 7pm local (4am Feb 12 AEDT)

Feb 14: v Bangladesh, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 15 AEDT)

Feb 16: v Sri Lanka, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 3pm local (12am Feb 17 AEDT)

Feb 18: v South Africa, St George's Park, Gqeberha, 7pm local (4am Feb 19 AEDT)

Semi-finals

Feb 23: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 24 AEDT)

Feb 24: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 25 AEDT)

Final

Feb 26: Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm local (12am Feb 27 AEDT)