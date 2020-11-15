Remember the name? King Carlos returns to the BBL

Big-hitting West Indies allrounder Carlos Brathwaite will return to Sydney for KFC BBL|10 after becoming the Sixers' third international signing for the summer.

Brathwaite, who played four games in magenta in BBL|07, joins England pair Tom Curran and James Vince as the defending champs' three overseas players for this season and looks set to be with the franchise from the beginning of the tournament, which begins for the Sixers on December 10 against the Hurricanes.

The Sixers had been chasing another West Indian, Nicholas Pooran, but the left-hander was this week signed by the Melbourne Stars for a six-game stint over the Christmas and New Year period.

QUICK SINGLE West Indies sensation Pooran powers up Stars line-up

Braithwaite, the 32-year-old Barbadian, is best remembered for his six-hitting heroics that sealed the West Indies the 2016 World T20 title against England.

However, Sixers coach Greg Shipperd pointed to Brathwaite's instant impact during his previous time with the side.

"We were struggling three seasons ago and Carlos joined as a replacement player and we finished four from four, and he contributed greatly to our rebalance," Shipperd said.

2016 World T20 Final: King Carlos' final-over miracle

"Carlos is a man who embraced our on- and off-field endeavours so we are keen to have him back in the fold and contributing his experience to our chase for consistency and another shot at a title."

Brathwaite completes Sydney’s 19-man roster, although the club could call in another international replacement for Curran, who is set to be unavailable until after Christmas due to quarantine requirements following England’s tour of South Africa.

Brathwaite’s most recent T20 cricket came in the Caribbean Premier League in September, in which he took 10 wickets in 11 matches for Jamaica Tallawahs, despite enduring a lean season with the bat.

BBL|07: Brathwaite celebrates Khawaja's wicket with a dab

The Sixers look to be well-stocked for allrounders in BBL|10 with Brathwaite joining Englishman Curran, new recruit Dan Christian and the club's leading wicket-taker, Sean Abbott, whose involvement will likely be dictated by international duties.

The Sixers last week announced Australia quick Mitchell Starc had signed with the club after a six-summer hiatus from the Big Bash, with the left-armer likely to be available for the final three round matches and finals.

Sydney Sixers squad: Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite (WI), Dan Christian, Tom Curran (ENG), Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Stephen O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince (ENG)