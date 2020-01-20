Premier Cricket

Carlton fire warning shot in Premier T20 title defence

Inaugural winners of showpiece club T20 tournament qualify for 2020 edition by chasing down 85 in just 25 legal deliveries

Louis Cameron

20 January 2020, 05:03 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo