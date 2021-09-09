Renegades lock in young gun Leeson for WBBL|07

Emerging allrounder Carly Leeson is eager to build on her breakout season in red, after penning a new one-year deal with the Melbourne Renegades.

The Canberra-based pace bowler stepped up during a tough season for the Renegades in the Sydney hub, playing every game and finishing as their leading wicket taker with 11 scalps.

With top ‘Gades quicks Lea Tahuhu and Maitlan Brown sidelined for much of WBBL|06 through injury, Leeson was handed greater responsibility, and picked up her first player of the match award when she claimed a career-best 3-14 against the Adelaide Strikers.

The 22-year-old had already showcased her all-round abilities against the same opponent earlier in the tournament when she smacked an unbeaten 31 from just 17 deliveries.

"I’m super excited to be a Renegade again this summer and can’t wait to get back into it," Leeson said.

"Last year was really good for me in terms of getting out there, playing games consistently and having the opportunity to contribute on the field.

"Having that experience under my belt is really helpful and adds a layer of confidence for me, being out there and mixing it with the best players.

"Hopefully I can contribute to us winning games and having some success this year."

Leeson will have a chance to build on that experience this summer, with the Gades bidding farewell to Brown, who has signed with the Sydney Sixers.

Tahuhu remains uncontracted for the upcoming season and is unlikely to return to the Renegades, however they have added to their pace stocks with the addition of Holly Ferling from the Melbourne Stars.

New Renegades coach Simon Helmot, who was with the club as an assistant in WBBL|06, said he was confident Leeson would continue to grow this season.

"Carly made some great strides forward with her cricket last year and became an important member of the Renegades line-up," Helmot said.

"She performed consistently with the ball and has shown the versatility to deliver at different stages of the game.

"With the bat, Carly showed glimpses of what she can do and her ability to find the boundary, which is something she can hopefully continue to develop.

"We believe Carly’s best cricket is ahead of her and we’re excited to watch her grow."

The Renegades have now filled nine of their 15 spots for Weber WBBL|07 but have yet to confirm any international signings.

Jess Duffin has signed on after missing last season following the birth of her first child, while Australia allrounder Sophie Molineux has stepped into the captaincy, replacing New Zealander Amy Satterthwaite.

Melbourne Renegades WBBL|07 squad so far: Sophie Molineux (c), Makinley Blows, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Holly Ferling, Ella Hayward, Carly Leeson, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb

In: Holly Ferling Out: Maitlan Brown (Sixers), Molly Strano (Hurricanes)

WBBL|06 players off contract: Amy Satterthwaite (NZ), Lea Tahuhu (NZ), Lizelle Lee (SA), Erin Fazackerley, Courtney Neale