ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Aussies focused on stopping Sri Lanka's run-machine

With three hundreds in her last seven innings against the defending champs, Chamari Athapaththu is clearly the prized wicket in the Sri Lankan line-up

Laura Jolly in Perth

24 February 2020, 01:25 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo