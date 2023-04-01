Knott's stocks continue to rise with 'surprise' Aus A selection

Young Queensland allrounder Charli Knott is embracing the opportunity to add more overseas experience to her growing résumé via what she described as her "unexpected" selection for the upcoming Australia A tour of the UK.

Knott was one of three 20-year-olds (alongside Kate Peterson and Tahlia Wilson) named in the 13-player squad this week for what will be her maiden senior level international tour.

The Heat and Fire ace does not boast the volume of runs or wickets of many of her Australia A counterparts, but her presence as a triple threat (batting, off-spin and standout fielding) and a couple of exceptional innings already this year appear to have boosted her credentials.

Knott flies from nowhere to take a screamer

"It was a bit unexpected," Knott told cricket.com.au of her selection, which comes alongside fellow Fire and Heat rep Courtney Sippel, with whom she shared her pathways journey. "I mean, I knew I was on the shortlist, but I was definitely very, very excited when I got the call (from national selection chair Shawn Flegler).

"From what I understand, they like all-round players and that's what I've got at the moment, with batting, bowling and fielding as well, so I think that's probably what's helped me in terms of my selection.

"It's a huge moment for my career, and it's hopefully a great stepping stone to where I want to end up, which is playing for Australia."

The first of Knott's impressive recent innings was a composed 66 for the Governor-General's XI against Pakistan in January, in which the No.3 rescued her side from 3-8 with a match-winning 129-run stand alongside the experienced Erin Burns.

Knott puts name in lights with composed half-century

"I was pretty stoked with that game, because I was pretty surprised to have made that team as well," said Knott, whose maturity and level-headedness has also seen her earn the vice-captaincy of a young Fire squad.

"To be able to come in and play a decent role in the game was great, and definitely a confidence booster for me."

The second came after Knott headed across the Tasman for a brief stint with Wellington in New Zealand's domestic T20 tournament. As well as taking four wickets with her off-spin across the three matches, the right-hander debuted with a boundary-laden 51 from just 24 balls – a knock that highlighted the advances she has made in her power game.

"Power plays a big role," said Knott, who was born in Hervey Bay, lived in Mackay for four years and has been in the Queensland pathways system since her family moved to Brisbane for the start of her high school years. "I've definitely gotten stronger over the last couple of years – our S&C (QC strength and conditioning coach Mitch Cain) pushes us pretty hard in the gym, and that's been a major factor in developing that for me."

The New Zealand venture was part of a deliberate strategy the thoughtful Knott has been working on as she looks to exhaust all options in pursuit of her international cricketing ambitions. Also this year, she approached Queensland Cricket (QC) about playing some cricket in India, where one of her early mentors, Hitshu Bachani, is currently based and where she knows valuable competitive advantages could be gained.

So far the trip has not come to fruition but with QC in the process of building greater relationships in India with a view to both business opportunities and potential player exchange programs, Knott has positioned herself as a likely beneficiary of such an arrangement.

It would be another point of difference for Knott, who is looking to add some variety to her off-spin repertoire in order to "keep the batters guessing".

"And I want to keep expanding the attacking side of my batting," she added. "I want to tailor it more to T20 cricket, considering how much of it we play.

"My mindset, too, is something I've been working a lot on – just my own game plan, and understanding that a little bit better.

"It's just about continually trying to improve."