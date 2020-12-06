India Tour of Australia - Men's

Pujara's presence a painful reminder for Aussies

After reacquainting themselves with Cheteshwar Pujara, some key members of Australia's Test side will be hoping they won't see as much of him in the coming weeks as they did two summers ago

Andrew Ramsey at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney

6 December 2020, 09:41 PM AEST

@ARamseyCricket

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo