ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Windies legends exit World Cup with a smile, legacy secured

Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo bowed out of the T20 World Cup to leave captain Kieron Pollard contemplating a rebuild ahead of next year's tournament in Australia

Louis Cameron

7 November 2021, 08:40 AM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

