Gayle reminds Gayle of his class after bossing Australia

Gayle's spectacular return to form blows away Aussies

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Chris Gayle insists Chris Gayle never doubted his own ability.

But the self-branded Universe Boss admitted the vocal backing of Kieron Pollard in a rousing pre-match address helped reaffirm his self-belief, vowing that a 12th World Cup is not beyond him after a stunning knock against Australia.

Gayle broke out of a nine-game slump, in which he was averaging just 12.75 with a strike-rate of just 93 since returning to international cricket earlier this year, by winding the clock back in a devastating display on Tuesday morning (AEST) to see the West Indies claim an unassailable 3-0 series lead in St Lucia.

The 41-year-old had looked troubled by the pace and accuracy of the Aussies, and of Josh Hazlewood in particular, in the opening match. But he dominated the visiting quicks in the third T20I, blasting 19 off Hazlewood's opening over before taking Riley Meredith apart as he smashed seven sixes in a match-winning 67 off 38 balls.

"Honestly, I knew it was going to come," Gayle told cricket.com.au. "As a youngster you beat up on yourself and get worried, but at this age I'm not too worried.

"The captain had a very good talk within the team meeting and said he needed me to stand up. I was happy with that talk, coming from a very, very strong captain. It was pleasing – all the teammates rallying around me wanting me to excel. I'm happy to deliver in that manner."

Speaking to the host broadcaster, he added: "I'm very grateful for that pep talk because sometimes it doesn't matter how great you are, you need a bit of a talk sometimes."

Gayle pumped Adam Zampa for four sixes, including three in a row in an exhilarating passage of play that saw him bring up his first international half-century in nearly two years and also become the first person to 14,000 T20 runs.

Australia had brought in Meredith in a bid to curtail the Windies' big hitters, but the Tasmanian copped the full force of the Jamaican, who pummelled him over the Johnson Charles stand.

"I tried to use my experience a bit there, and know which sort of ball they're going to bowl," said Gayle, who added he is finding no issue with the extra pace of the Australian bowlers despite his advancing years.

"I've seen the (other) bowlers bowl already, I know how to adjust myself, I know what they're trying to come with. I try to be one step ahead."

Gayle's larrikin persona and references to himself in the third person mask a more thoughtful side, as well as a willingness to share his vast experience – a point Windies coach Phil Simmons made post-match.

"He started badly, it was highlighted he wasn't getting anything but we know what is the deal, we know what his talent is and today showed what we've been insisting he can do," Simmons said.

"Tonight he showed why we have him in there and why we are backing him.

"He's unbelievable in the dressing room, the amount of experience he has. He offers advice quietly when it's time to say things, and we have him as a mentor. In the dressing room he's allowed to say what he has to say and when he speaks all of us listen because there's no greater T20 player.

"He has a lot to give in the dressing room and that's a huge part of having him there, not just the runs. He wants to do well for West Indies, and that's the biggest part for us."

Australian fans may well have written Gayle off as a soon-to-be park cricketer after reports emerged last month of Melbourne side Mulgrave CC trumpeting the signing of the West Indian to play in a third-tier club competition.

"I've seen that rumour around but I haven't spoken to them directly," Gayle said. "A particular agent mentioned it to me and asked if I was interested.

"I know Australia is very keen to have Chris Gayle over at some point in time to play some cricket. I love Australia, I love being in Australia. The quarantine for 14 days is going to be tough (but) you have to take those things into consideration."

But for now he has a much bigger tournament in sight – the T20 World Cup.

"It would be a major achievement (to make another World Cup)," said Gayle. "I'll be 42 when it comes around.

"We're the defending champions, so we should play like defending champions."

Qantas Tour of the West Indies 2021

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserves: Nathan Ellils, Tanveer Sangha.

West Indies T20 squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Fidel Edwards, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Kevin Sinclair, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr

T20 series (all matches at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia)

First T20: West Indies won by 18 runs

Second T20: West Indies won by 56 runs

Third T20: West Indies won by six wickets

Fourth T20: July 15, 9.30am AEST (July 14, 7.30pm local)

Fifth T20: July 17, 9.30am AEST (July 16, 7.30pm local)

ODI series (all matches at Kensington Oval, Barbados)

First ODI (D/N): July 21, 4.30am AEST (July 20, 2.30pm local)

Second ODI (D/N): July 23, 4.30am AEST (July 22, 2.30pm local)

Third ODI (D/N): July 25, 4.30am AEST (July 24, 2.30pm local)

* Details of five-match T20 tour of Bangladesh are yet to be announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Tours are subject to agreement on bio-security arrangements and relevant government approvals.