Green cleared to return after bowling ban

Sydney Thunder spinner Chris Green has been cleared to return to competitive cricket after biomechanical testing in Brisbane deemed his bowling action to be legal.

In January, Green was banned from bowling in all Cricket Australia competitions for three months after testing revealed his bowling elbow would bend beyond the allowable 15 degrees.

QUICK SINGLE Green banned due to an illegal bowling action

It ruled him out of the remainder of last summer's KFC BBL and also put his maiden Indian Premier League stint in jeopardy, but the cricketing shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic has meant he hasn't missed any more matches.

Green was tested again at the Bupa National Cricket Centre in Brisbane last week and the Thunder announced today that the results showed the off-spinner's action "performed significantly below the allowable 15 degrees of elbow extension", clearing him to return.

"I feel like I'm in peak physical condition, my batting is going really well and now I'm really excited to get back bowling competitively again," Green said.

The best of Chris Green in the Big Bash League

"I just can't wait to play again. I'm so excited to get back out on the field and repay the faith that has been shown in me the best way I know how – by putting out my best effort."

Green's off-spinner and faster ball were the deliveries under review at the NCC and he was tested by University of Queensland biomechanics expert Dr Luke Kelly, who is a consultant for Cricket Australia.

Just when Green will return to competitive action is yet to be determined. He was purchased by the Kolkata Knight Riders to play in the IPL, which may reportedly be held in October after it was postponed earlier this year due to the global health crisis.

pic.twitter.com/riWhrm3JWU Kevin Pietersen has always been generous with his time, but this little piece of advice came back to bite him in a big way in the @BBL October 13, 2019

The 26-year-old has also played in domestic T20 leagues in England, the Caribbean, Pakistan and Canada.

Last year, he signed a six-year deal with the Thunder in the Big Bash, the longest in tournament history.