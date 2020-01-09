Thunder's banned bowler Green vows to bounce back

Stellar Stars return to top of table

Suspended Sydney Thunder spinner Chris Green is putting his ban for an illegal bowling action into perspective against Australia's bushfire crisis.

Green received support from former Thunder teammate Pat Cummins, while Melbourne Renegades allrounder and stand-in captain Dan Christian applauded Cricket Australia for taking action against illegal bowling actions.

Green's hopes of forcing his way into Australia's Twenty20 reckoning ahead of October's Men's World Cup were rocked on Wednesday when he was slapped with a three-month ban from bowling.

The 26-year-old had been reported by umpires after the Thunder's KFC BBL clash last Thursday and underwent biomechanic testing at Brisbane's Bupa National Cricket Centre on Sunday.

Chris Green's three wickets in BBL|09

The "gutted" offspinner is determined to be cleared to play, but says his situation is nothing compared to what others are dealing with in bushfire-ravaged communities.

"Whilst the news surrounding my action is disappointing, I respect the process and the results of the test," Green said.

"Perspective is a powerful thing with what is currently happening in our country.

"Through the help of my coaches, I will be doing everything I can to get back to doing what I love with ball in hand."

QUICK SINGLE Green shoots on a new path towards national selection

Cummins said he was confident his former teammate would return in BBL|10 better from the experience.

"It's unfortunate for him, I've played a little bit with him at the Thunder, and he works as hard as anyone on trying to better himself," Cummins said today before jetting out to India with Australia's ODI side.

"It's a pretty clear process for him on how to get back. We've seen a few go through it and come back bigger and better. It's just a little setback for him."

The best of Chris Green in the Big Bash League

Christian said it was important illegal actions were clamped down on early: "Disappointing for Chris, but yeah it's nice to see the authorities are upholding the laws of the game," the allrounder said.

Green's Thunder teammate Arjun Nair received the same 90-day suspension back in 2018 but worked hard to remodel his action and has played all eight BBL games this season.

Green, a regular on the international T20 circuit, recently landed his maiden Indian Premier League contract after being bought for A$40,000 by the Kolkata Knight Riders.

His bowling ban covers all Cricket Australia-sanctioned events, including the BBL. He could still be picked by the Thunder as a specialist batsman, and is allowed to bowl in Premier Cricket competitions under supervision.

It would be up to the Indian authorities to determine if his CA ban, which does not elapse until after the IPL has started, would be upheld in that competition.

Extremely gutted to see the news about @chrisgreen_93 Hard to see ur best mate going through hard time, we r all behind u n I know u really well for a long time now , u r smart,intelligent,young and energetic and I know u will fix this soon #staystrong 👊🏽 January 8, 2020

Nair said he was confident that Green would bounce back.

"I told him I'm always here for a chat, or any help, because it is tough and there's no hiding from that," Nair said.

"Knowing Greeny, the type of guy that he is, he'll come back better with great work ethic so I'm sure he'll be fine."

Thunder coach Shane Bond said he was disappointed for Green, who signed an unprecedented six-season deal with the franchise.

"Chris is a crowd favourite and he's also an extremely popular member of our club," Bond said.