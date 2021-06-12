England T20 Blast 2021
Career-best haul for hat-trick hero Green
Chris Green was on fire for Middlesex with five wickets and a hat-trick while Usman Khawaja got runs in the PSL
Josh Schonafinger
12 June 2021, 09:37 AM AEST
A hat-trick and a career-best five-wicket haul for Chris Green wasn't enough for Middlesex as they went down to Kent by 16 runs in England's T20 Blast competition.
Green took four wickets in the final over of Kent's innings, including the hat-trick off the final three balls of the innings.
The off-spinner finished with 5-32, his best figures in T20 cricket.
His previous best performances were a 4-14 he took for Guyana against Barbados in the 2019 CPL and a 4-34 for the Sydney Thunder against the Melbourne Stars in the most recent KFC BBL.
"It's a great accolade and one I'm really proud of," Green told middlesexccc.com after the game.
Ahead of the hat-trick ball, Green sought out advice from Middlesex and England captain Eoin Morgan.
"I didn't know what to bowl. I spoke to Morgs and said 'should I be greedy and go for the stumps of should I stick to what's working?' I decided to stick to that and got lucky."
Elsewhere in England, D'Arcy Short opened the batting for Hampshire in their win against Essex. Short hit five boundaries in his 26 off 20 and then took the key wicket of Jimmy Neesham in Essex's reply.
Josh Inglis again got some runs at the top of Leicestershire's order, striking 24 off 14 balls in a narrow loss to Derbyshire.
Travis Head's tough start for Sussex continued with another single-figure score. Head opened the batting and was dismissed for two off five balls but his opening partner Phil Salt struck a match-winning 77 to guide the Sharks to victory over Gloucestershire.
In the Pakistan Super League, Usman Khawaja (40 off 27) and New Zealand's Colin Munro (90 off 36) blasted Islamabad United to a 10-wicket win over Quetta Gladiators.
Jake Weatherald, batting at No.3, top-scored for the Gladiators with 43 off 35 balls and Jack Wildermuth chipped in with nine off 12 down the order.