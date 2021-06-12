Career-best haul for hat-trick hero Green

A hat-trick and a career-best five-wicket haul for Chris Green wasn't enough for Middlesex as they went down to Kent by 16 runs in England's T20 Blast competition.

Green took four wickets in the final over of Kent's innings, including the hat-trick off the final three balls of the innings.

The off-spinner finished with 5-32, his best figures in T20 cricket.

His previous best performances were a 4-14 he took for Guyana against Barbados in the 2019 CPL and a 4-34 for the Sydney Thunder against the Melbourne Stars in the most recent KFC BBL.

"It's a great accolade and one I'm really proud of," Green told middlesexccc.com after the game.

Ahead of the hat-trick ball, Green sought out advice from Middlesex and England captain Eoin Morgan.

"I didn't know what to bowl. I spoke to Morgs and said 'should I be greedy and go for the stumps of should I stick to what's working?' I decided to stick to that and got lucky."