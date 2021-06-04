Chris Green to replace Mujeeb in Middlesex cameo

The best of Chris Green in the Big Bash League

Sydney Thunder all-rounder Chris Green has joined English team Middlesex for the first half of the Vitality T20 Blast campaign.

The team had originally signed Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman but visa issues and problems in terms of his arrival from Kabul and navigating red-list countries mean he will not be available until the second half of the competition.

Green has played in the KFC Big Bash League, the Indian Premier League and the Caribbean Premier League, as well as having Blast experience with Warwickshire in 2019.

"I am really chuffed to be joining Middlesex and I am excited to meet up with the rest of the squad and get stuck into training with the Blast starting soon," Green said.

"I have really enjoyed my previous experiences playing in England and I am looking forward to playing at Lord's for the first time."

UK Bound 🇬🇧 🏏 Really excited to be joining up with @Middlesex_CCC for the @VitalityBlast Been a lifelong dream to play @HomeOfCricket and I can’t wait to get out on the field pic.twitter.com/HvPv2eafNr — Chris Green (@chrisgreen_93) June 3, 2021

A mainstay at the Thunder, Green took 13 wickets in BBL|10, with best figures of best figures of 4-34 coming against the Melbourne Stars in late December.

A full season was a welcome return for the allrounder, who was cleared to return to bowling in June 2020 after being suspended from the discipline during BBL|09 for having an illegal action.

The T20 Blast kicks off at Old Trafford on June 9. If available to play, Green’s first match for Middlesex will take place two days later against a Surrey squad currently searching for a replacement for fellow Australian Sean Abbott.

The London-based club announced on Thursday the 29-year-old quick was returning home to Australia to rehab a “badly damaged” hamstring he injured in his County debut for the club.

“Sean’s injury is incredibly unfortunate as he made a great impression during his first game and had already become a popular member of the dressing room,” Surrey Director of Cricket Alec Stewart said.