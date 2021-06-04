England T20 Blast 2021

Chris Green to replace Mujeeb in Middlesex cameo

Chris Green will join Middlesex for the first half of England's Vitality T20 Blast tournament, with original signing Mujeeb Ur Rahman caught in visa-related complications

4 June 2021, 08:54 AM AEST

