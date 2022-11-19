Marsh One-Day Cup 2022-23

'Busy' Green seizes opportunity to push state dream

Sydney Thunder tweaker says he would love a state contract to add to his impressive T20 resume, and marked his return to NSW side for the first time in four years with four wickets

Jack Paynter

19 November 2022, 10:30 AM AEST

@jackpayn

