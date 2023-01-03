Lynn out to 'make teams pay' as hot streak continues

Lynn goes large in first Strikers half century

BBL blaster Chris Lynn says he's in a better headspace following a change of clubs, declaring he wants to "make some teams pay" in his remaining games for the Adelaide Strikers.

Lynn hit 87 off 58 balls for the Strikers in their loss to the Hobart Hurricanes on Monday to jump to top of the tournament run-scoring tally with 260.

It was his first half century in seven BBL games this season, building on scores in the 20s, 30s, and 40s.

Top run scorers in #BBL12 before January 3 games

Lynn, the all-time highest run-scorer in the BBL, joined the Strikers after being let go by the Brisbane Heat following a lean BBL|11 last summer when he made 215 runs at an average of 17.9.

So far this season, he's averaging 37.14 with a strike rate of 129, compared to a Twenty20 career strike rate of 145.

"I'm just in a much better headspace to be honest," Lynn said about the move to Adelaide.

"Just needed a change of scenery. It's really refreshing."

The 32-year -old won't see out the full BBL season though, having signed to play in the UAE's new T20 competition, and has four games left to play for the Strikers this season.

Lynn played a support role early with Matt Short (38 from 26 balls) in the seven-wicket loss to the Hurricanes before upping the tempo as the innings progressed.

"I know I've still got plenty of runs left in me. That's the main thing, I still feel sharp. I'd still like a couple of man-of-the-match awards," he said.

"I feel like I'm building nicely (and) I'm going to make a couple of teams pay."

QUICK SINGLE New $1.5 billion broadcast deal confirmed for CA

The Strikers won their first three games of the season but have since dropped four straight.

They meet Hobart again at Adelaide Oval on Thursday night but could be without veteran quick Peter Siddle who bowled with discomfort.

"By no means is it desperate, or panic stations. We came up against a quality (Hurricanes) batting line-up," Lynn said.

Lynn's final three games will be against the Renegades (January 10), the Stars (Jan 12) and another rematch with the Heat in Adelaide on January 14.