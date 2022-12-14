KFC BBL|12

How 'flat' Lynn found the love to put his name back in lights

Chris Lynn had a point to prove during the offseason, revealing he rediscovered his love for the game as he prepares to embark on a new phase of his career in a different shade of blue

Jack Paynter

14 December 2022, 12:39 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2022 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo