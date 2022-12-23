Boos or cheers, Lynn embraces Gabba return

Chris Lynn admits he's not sure what kind of reception he'll receive at his Gabba homecoming tonight but there's one thing he is certain of: it's not about redemption.

Lynn will step onto the Gabba for the 73rd time this evening but never before has he done it in opposition colours.

QUICK SINGLE How 'flat' Lynn found the love to put his name back in lights

After 102 matches for the Brisbane Heat across 11 seasons, the 32-year-old's new lease in the Big Bash could hardly have started any better with 105 runs in three hits with his Adelaide Strikers undefeated and on top of the KFC BBL|12 table.

"I'd love to win, don't get me wrong," Lynn told cricket.com.au's Unplayable Podcast ahead of his first clash with his old side.

"I'd love to get one over Brisbane and have bragging rights but that's not the be all (and) end all.

"Just to come home and play at the Gabba, that's something special in itself.

"If they want to boo that's great, I don't care. If they want to cheer, that's even better.

"It's been home for 15 years, so I love playing there, I love the people, I get to play in front of my family, extended family and mates."

But above all else, Lynn is hoping the fans remember his legacy not just as the face of the Heat for the first 11 years but also the competition where he is the all-time leading run-scorer and comfortably leads the six hitting tally by 74 with 183 hits over the rope.

Striker Lynn lights up Adelaide Oval in debut knock

The former Bash Brother parted ways with the Heat in May before a stunning return to form for Northamptonshire in the T20 Blast, accumulating 516 runs while striking at 159.25 with two centuries and 29 sixes.

It led to a marquee deal with the Gulf Giants in the UAE's new International League T20 competition and eventually an 11-game stint with the Strikers in BBL|12.

"I feel like I've done some really good things up in Brisbane and felt like I've grown the game in Brisbane, introduced cricket to a lot of families, boys and girls," Lynn said.

Chris Lynn launches Shaun Tait out of the Gabba

"So that's one thing I'm really proud of.

"Yes, we are cricketers, but we're role models at the end of the day and growing the game is something that I'm really passionate about.

"Going back to the Gabba, I can't wait. I get to spend Christmas at home, that's a bonus and hopefully (I've got) a few runs under my belt by then."

Former Striker Michael Neser said the plan for Adelaide playing against Lynn when he was at the Heat was to just give the ball to Rashid Khan.

Hat-trick! Neser devastates ‘Gades top order in crazy spell

But now that he's on the same team as the Afghanistan leggie, Neser – who claimed a spectacular hat-trick in the Heat's last outing against the Renegades on Wednesday – said they'll probably give Mitch Swepson the responsibility.

"We don't want to bowl to him because we know what's coming, but we'll put our plans in place, he's a fantastic player so we're obviously very wary of him," stand-in Heat skipper Jimmy Peirson said.

"And the Strikers are playing some really good cricket. (They're) on top of the table, guys like Henry Thornton are bowling really well for them so it's going to be a big clash."

Heat squad v Strikers: Jimmy Peirson (c), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Sam Billings (England), Josh Brown, Max Bryant, Matt Kuhnemann, Colin Munro (New Zealand), Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson, Ross Whiteley (England)