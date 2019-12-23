The tweet that powered Lynn’s return to form

Lynnsanity lights up Sydney with six-hitting masterclass

In just 38 minutes, Chris Lynn reminded the entire world why he will be remembered as one of the most damaging T20 batters in history.

Lynn blazed 94 from just 35 balls with 11 sixes against a powerless Sydney Sixes side at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday night, falling one lusty blow short of the fastest century ever seen in the KFC BBL.

The captivating innings was a return to form for Lynn, who had not reached double figures this season before unleashing on the Sixers.

On Saturday, former Australia batter and national selector Mark Waugh tweeted that Lynn’s batting had gone from "fearless to fearful" during his recent run of low scores.

He can bounce back but his batting has gone from fearless to fearful. — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) December 20, 2019

And the Queenslander took that critique to heart.

"I actually read that tweet," said Lynn after play.

"I was going to text 'Junior' (Waugh) because I was actually thinking that over the last couple of days.

"I've been going out there trying to put the world on your shoulders. That's not the way I play.

"There was a bit of press going around that you're haven't performed but you put that to the side and go out there and play with that freedom and fearlessness, and that's what my intentions were tonight and it came off."

Lynn looked certain to post a whirlwind hundred but was dismissed going after his 12th six, which fell only a few metres short of the long-on rope and was caught by Sixers paceman Sean Abbott.

Lynn's dismissal meant Craig Simmons still holds the record for the fastest BBL hundred, a whirlwind knock from 39 balls for the Perth Scorchers against the Adelaide Strikers at the WACA Ground in January 2014.

Simmons joked on Twitter he might have to come out of retirement had Lynn broke his record.

Not a bad nock by lynny thought I may have to come out if retirement if that last one cleared the rope @7Cricket December 22, 2019

While he fell short of breaking the record for the fastest Big Bash ton, Lynn did leave the SCG with his name in the history books.

The 29-year-old became the first batter to pass 2000 runs in the BBL, reaching the milestone in his 64th innings at an average of 39.50 and an extreme strike rate of 152.82.

And Lynn's 11 sixes were the equal-most struck in a BBL innings, joining Chris Gayle (v Strikers, 2011), Simmons (v Sixers, 2014) and matching his own personal best set against the Scorchers in January 2017.

To put Lynn's six-hitting ability in perspective, he holds the record for the most sixes in the BBL with 132, 63 more than his closest rival, Aaron Finch on 69.

Sunday's bulldozing innings came off the back of scores of 9 and 6 in the Heat's opening two games – both losses – and with sore ribs after copping a ball in the ribcage from teammate Josh Lalor in a practice match at the Gabba.

Sore ribs or not, signs of a Lynn demolition job were spotted early when he skipped down the wicket and hit Abbott for six straight down the ground from the third ball he faced.

Seventeen balls later he had reached his 17th BBL half-century, stunning the Sixers and drawing gasps from the SCG crowd.

Having taken down the leg-spin of Lloyd Pope, Lynn set his eyes on off-spinner Ben Manenti, needing 18 for three figures at the end of the ninth over.

He sent the second and third balls of the over straight back over the spinner's head to leave just six runs needed for a second BBL century, and the 14,891-strong crowd got the sense Lynn wanted to get there with a hat-trick of sixes.

"I've always said target the right-hand off-spinner but just didn't quite get it," Lynn said after his third attempt at a six led to his dismissal.

"I would have loved triple figures but I'm happy I got over double figures."