KFC BBL|11

Lynn steps away from Heat captaincy to focus on batting

Brisbane Heat star Chris Lynn has relinquished the reins as club captain and will focus on his batting for BBL|11

Dave Middleton

30 June 2021, 09:15 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

