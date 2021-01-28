KFC BBL|10

Lynn seeks calm from 'heart attack' Heat

With a penchant for close finishes and botched run chases, the Brisbane Heat could throw up plenty of drama in Friday night's Eliminator Final against the Adelaide Strikers

AAP

28 January 2021, 08:32 PM AEST

