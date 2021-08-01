Australian pair play key roles in The Hundred

Brisbane Heat duo Chris Lynn and Georgia Redmayne played crucial support roles for their respective sides as the inaugural season of The Hundred approached the halfway stage with four more matches on Saturday (UK time).

Lynn hit a run-a-ball 48 as his Northern Superchargers won a low-scoring game against the Oval Invincibles at Headingley, his highest score of the season for the Leeds-based franchise that is coached by his Brisbane Heat coach, Darren Lehmann.

Scorecard: Northern Superchargers v Oval Invincibles

Needing 128 to win, the Superchargers were 2-23 when Lynn was joined by youngster Harry Brook and the pair produced a match-winning partnership of 64 from 59 balls.

While Lynn struggled for timing on a worn pitch that had been used for the earlier women's game, Brook continued his fine season by finishing unbeaten on 47 from just 30 balls to steer the Superchargers to victory.

Brook, the 22-year-old who started the tournament with scores of 62 and 38, is now the leading run-scorer in the men's tournament.

"There wasn't many runs on the board so me and Lynny were just trying to knock it round and take the dangerman out of it," Brook said.

"It's nice to win, especially in front of a home crowd with a few Yorkshire lads playing. I've said a lot of times I want to be a match-winner and that's a good example of it there."

Lynn hit three fours and a six in his innings before he was eventually dismissed by Windies spinner Sunil Narine.

Meanwhile Redmayne, another Brisbane Heat batter, played a similar anchor role to steer the Welsh Fire to victory over the Manchester Originals in Cardiff.

Scorecard: Welsh Fire v Manchester Originals

Needing 121 to win, Redmayne came to the middle at the loss of the first wicket and shared an unbroken century stand with West Indian opener Hayley Matthews.

Redmayne struck four fours and finished unbeaten on 38 from 35 balls while Matthews was the aggressor, hitting 10 fours and a six in her innings of 71 not out from just 50 balls.