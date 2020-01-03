Big Bash stars go in to bat for Bushfire Appeal

A trio of the KFC BBL's biggest hitters have an extra incentive to clear the ropes this season after declaring they will donate $250 for every six they hit to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal.

Brisbane Heat star Chris Lynn announced on Twitter he will donate for every six he hits for the Brisbane Heat in BBL|09, with Glenn Maxwell matching Lynn's efforts only moments later before Hurricanes' hard-hitter D'Arcy Short followed suit.

pic.twitter.com/44mBvGOGN6 Want to get your hands on Pat Cummins’ Test shirt? Or maybe Steve Smith's? The Aussies are auctioning off their signed shirts from the Boxing Day Test with all proceeds to go to the @RedCrossAU to support those impacted by bushfires. Get involved here! https://t.co/fkq6zVuAR1 January 2, 2020

So far this BBL season, Lynn has hit 12 sixes – the most in the competition – while Maxwell has nine for the Melbourne Stars.

"It is special to see so many athletes from various sports getting in behind the real heroes who are fighting to save lives and properties around our country," Lynn tweeted.

Maxwell added: "Love it Lynny!! I’ll match you on $250 per six I hit in this years BBL. Great cause which is helping so many people around the country who are doing it tough right now."

Love it Lynny!! I’ll match you on $250 per six I hit in this years BBL. Great cause which is helping so many people around the country who are doing it tough right now. 🙏 https://t.co/hcJea0B6hh January 2, 2020

Cricket Australia has also announced the one-day international matches between Australia and New Zealand at the SCG on March 13 and 15 will involve fundraising for the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

The Test teams of Australia and New Zealand are sporting black arm bands in the SCG Test as a mark of respect for those who have lost their lives during the horrific bushfires around the country.

Prior to play on Friday, players, officials and those in attendance at the SCG held a minute's applause as a thank you to the brave firefighters from home and abroad.

Australia's Test team are auctioning off their signed shirts from the Boxing Day Test, with all proceeds going to the Red Cross, while the Melbourne Renegades are doing the same with the shirts they wore in Thursday's BBL match against the Sixers at Marvel Stadium.

At the time of publishing, the auction had already raised more than $16,500.