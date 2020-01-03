KFC BBL|09

Big Bash stars go in to bat for Bushfire Appeal

Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell and D'Arcy Short put their considerable six-hitting abilities behind a good cause for BBL|09

Sam Ferris

3 January 2020, 11:10 AM AEST

