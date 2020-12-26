KFC BBL|10

Lynn set for long lay-off as import boosts Heat

Skipper Chris Lynn to miss the next six games as the Heat welcome Englishman Lewis Gregory in squad to face the Hurricanes

Adam Burnett

26 December 2020, 06:30 PM AEST

@AdamBurnett09

