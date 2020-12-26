Lynn set for long lay-off as import boosts Heat

The winless Brisbane Heat have been dealt another significant blow with captain Chris Lynn set to be sidelined for the next six matches with a hamstring injury.

Lynn, one of the KFC BBL's most devastating hitters, will be replaced in the Heat squad by English allrounder Lewis Gregory, who is set to train with the Heat tonight at the Gabba ahead of tomorrow night's clash with the Hurricanes at the same venue.

Wicketkeeper-batter Lachy Pfeffer, who hit a Queensland Premier Cricket one-day record of 216 in September, has also been named in the squad as a local replacement player for Joe Burns.

Gregory is not a guaranteed starter against the Hurricanes after coming out of a two-week quarantine period, with the Englishman set to meet with Heat medical and coaching staff tomorrow.

Lynn has been the Heat's leading run-scorer for the past two seasons and was again set to be the focal point of the batting group in BBL|10 but hamstring scans before Christmas revealed a lower grade strain that is expected to rule him out until the Heat's clash against the Renegades in Melbourne on January 14.

That would mean a seven-game lay-off in total for the explosive right-hander, a disastrous blow for a Heat side already suffering from the absence of big-hitting England batter Tom Banton, who withdrew on the eve of the tournament owing to 'bubble fatigue'.

Stand-in Heat captain Jimmy Peirson, who shone in that role with 69no in the Heat's defeat – their third in as many matches – to the Strikers last Wednesday, has naturally backed his players to come together in the absence of Lynn.

"He's our best player, no doubt about it, but we've got enough personnel to get the job done," Peirson said.

"We'll click. It's funny, sometimes when your best player goes out you have to make the most of what you've got, and that can bring a team together.

"I believe that this team can do that. Obviously we're going to miss his leadership and what he can do out there as well, but we have to move on – we haven't got time to dwell; we've got five games in quick succession, so we'll get ourselves together, regroup … and I'm backing us to win some games."