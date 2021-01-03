Lynn, Morkel loom as Brisbane begin to heat up

Sixth-placed Brisbane Heat will hope some vital additions to their squad can continue shifting their fortunes as they look to make a run towards a finals spot in KFC BBL|10.

The Heat overcame the Sixers last night to record a second win from six matches, and while the Brisbane-based side remain in sixth spot on the ladder, stand-in captain Jimmy Peirson says optimism and confidence is building in the group.

"I still don't think we've put it together with the bat, so once we do that, I think we're going to be a hard team to beat," said Peirson after the Heat recovered from 6-121 to chase down 166 against the reigning champs at the Gabba.

"There are some great signs throughout our entire order … and we've got some big inclusions still to come, pending fitness."

Those inclusions are big-name pairing Chris Lynn and Morne Morkel, both of whom were practising in the Gabba nets on Saturday afternoon as they look to work their way towards inclusion in Darren Lehmann's squad sooner rather than later.

A return date for regular captain Lynn was set at January 14 after he injured his hamstring on Boxing Day, but that could be brought forward, with indications the six-hitting powerhouse is recovering more quickly than anticipated. The Heat return to the Gabba on Monday night to face Sydney Thunder.

"(Lynn is) pushing his body to get back as fast as he can, and obviously we want him back as quick as we can – he's our leader and our best player," said Peirson. "Not sure where he's at just yet – if we'll get him in a couple of nights' time or not – but when he comes back in, that brings a whole lot of confidence in our batting and in our leadership group as well."

South African great Morkel, who signed on as a local player this year having gained permanent residency in Australia, is also working his way towards full fitness after completing a two-week quarantine given he lives in Sydney's northern beaches.

The Heat are however set to lose star spin bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman to international duties with Afghanistan, though a date for his departure is yet to be confirmed.

Mujeeb's departure will likely open the door further for left-arm finger spinner Matt Kuhnemann, who was a late selection omission for the Heat's December 30 clash with the Hurricanes owing to pitch conditions, and who bowled just one over before being subbed out against the Sixers.

Leg-spinner Mitch Swepson, currently with the Australia Test squad, could also be a major addition for the Heat once the ongoing Vodafone Test series against India wraps up on January 19.

Peirson said the squad had been delighted with the form of Englishman Lewis Gregory since in his three matches to date, with the allrounder playing significant roles with bat and ball in both Heat victories.

"It's fantastic – if your imports are winning you games, that's what you bring them in for," he added. "He's not a household name in Australia but he's now starting to show what he can do.

"It's exciting for us, if he can keep putting those performances together it'll give us a bit-of a shake-up in the back-end (of the season) hopefully."