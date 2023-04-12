Victoria lock in Rogers for two more seasons

Victoria have locked in Chris Rogers as head coach for two more seasons, extending the former Test opener’s contract until the end of the 2024-25 summer.

Rogers has been at the helm at Victoria for the past three seasons, having first taken over the role in 2020.

His tenure so far has seen Victoria reach the past two Sheffield Shield finals, overseeing a transitional period that has seen a number of emerging players establish themselves in the Victorian squad.

"In recent years, our squad has had a blend of some excellent senior players alongside younger players who have needed time and games to develop," Rogers said.

"It’s been pleasing to find the balance between player development at this level and winning games of cricket for Victoria, and watching this group of players grow as a collective."

After falling short to Western Australia in both of those Shield finals, Rogers said he was looking to their success as a blueprint for creating a Victorian dynasty.

"The next challenge is to win a title – which we’ve been able to put ourselves in a position to achieve the past two seasons – and along the way to continue to have our players recognised and selected for higher honours," he continued.

"There is still so much scope for improvement in our players and our team, which is exciting for Victorian and Australian cricket.

"Western Australia has become the benchmark in recent years … I firmly believe this Victorian group has the potential to forge a successful era of its own, and I look forward to the challenges ahead."

During Rogers’ tenure to date, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy and Will Pucovski have all made Test debuts for Australia, while captain Peter Handscomb and Marcus Harris have also worn the Baggy Green.

Emerging duo Mitch Perry and Campbell Kellaway were part of the recent Australia A tour of New Zealand, whilst Will Sutherland was the Sheffield Shield’s leading wicket taker in 2022-23 and was elevated to the captaincy with Handscomb on international duties.

"Chris has made a significant impact on Victorian cricket over the past three years in his role as Men’s Head Coach," CV head of cricket Graham Manou said.

"He inherited a relatively young playing group and with the growth we have seen in individuals and the team, it’s clear that Chris is the right person to continue to lead this group over the next two years."