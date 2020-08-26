Rogers aims for more Vics in national teams

Developing Victoria's crop of talented players into permanent members of the Australian team is one of the main objectives for incoming men's head coach, Chris Rogers.

Rogers, who played 25 Tests and amassed 25,470 first-class runs in a 16-year career, was today announced as the Victoria men's head coach, signing a two-year deal to replace Andrew McDonald, who took up an assistant coach role with the national team under Justin Langer 10 months ago.

High on the list of exciting prospects at Junction Oval is Will Pucovski, the gun right-hander who has been on the cusp of receiving a Baggy Green in the past two years.

A prolific start to his first-class career saw Pucovski selected in Australia' Test squad to face Sri Lanka in early 2019 before he was picked as part of Australia A's tour of England that preceded the Ashes.

But mental health issues and repeated bouts of concussion have prevented the 22-year-old from making the next step, one that Rogers hopes he can help the youngster take.

"Will's at a really interesting point in his own career," Rogers said today.

"Obviously, there's the issues regarding the concussions and so forth but I don't think anyone's doubting his ability. It's about finding out what he thinks he needs to do to take the next step and finding ways to support that.

"I think he's at that age where he's really come to terms with everything about his game, he's had some experiences now that have tested him and would no doubt have built a lot of that resilience.

"It's going to be a little bit up to him but with a lot of support from the coaching staff as well.

"I think he's a fantastic player. What stands out for me is his mindset. I think that's really quite impressive for a guy his age.

"He almost looks like he plays as a very experienced player, so it's probably helping him develop that as well."

Right next to Pucovski is Nic Maddinson, Victoria's NSW recruit who was piled on the runs since moving south of the Murray River two seasons ago.

Maddinson has averaged 112 in 12 Sheffield Shield matches for his adopted state, forcing selectors to pick him for Australia A against the visiting England Lions last February.

Rogers wants to see that hunger for runs and higher honours continue so the 28-year-old can add to his three Test appearances in 2016.

"He's someone who has found his style, how he wants to approach the game and has had some success doing that," said Rogers.

"It's important then to support what he does and make sure he's accountable for his performances.

"But if he wants to perform for Australia, I don't think I'm the only one who will tell him that.

"He just needs to put the runs on the board and he's doing that – he's been very successful.

"If he can continue that, continue his hunger then there's going to hopefully be opportunities for him."

While Pucovski and Maddinson are pushing for national selection, Marcus Harris was in the Test XI 12 months ago after dominating at first-class level but has not been able to transfer that form in the Test side.

No batter has scored more than Harris's 1630 runs in the past two Shield seasons, but in nine Test appearances the left-hander averages 24 with two half-centuries.

In his first Ashes tour Harris averaged 9.67 in six innings and was dropped for Queensland's Joe Burns for the home summer against Pakistan and New Zealand, but Rogers already has some ideas how the 28-year-old can get back into the Test outfit.

"I think I can offer a lot of them something but in particular when it comes to opening batsmen who are trying to force their way into the Australian side, not just force their way in then hold their spot, be successful," he said.

"There's not a hell of a lot of opening batsmen gong around so the pressure is always going to be on whoever is opening for Australia at the time.

"Hopefully Marcus will continue to score runs and we can continue to help him get better.

"He's at that right age where he should be playing the best cricket of his life and it's just being there to help him to do that.

"I've got a few ideas and it will be about developing that relationship and working with him to see if we can get him to continually improve."