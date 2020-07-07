'I was burnt-out': How Tremain restarted his engines

Having travelled to England last year with an outside shot of making Australia's Ashes squad, NSW recruit Chris Tremain returned home burnt out and his hunger for the game all but gone.

But the enforced break due to the COVID-19 pandemic has given the 28-year-old the much-needed time off to refresh his mind and body ahead of his return to his native state after six seasons with Victoria.

Twelve months ago Tremain was part of the Australia A tour of the UK which came at the end of a successful but taxing four-year run of first-class cricket with the Vics, leaving him mentally and physically spent.

The straw that broke the camel's back and killed off his appetite for competitive cricket occurred in the wake of the Australian intra-squad tour match in Southampton. Despite claiming 3-42, Tremain bowled just 10 overs – the fewest by far of any frontline fast bowler – and felt like a "passenger".

The kicker was being asked to bowl in a post-match centre-wicket practice to get his bowling workloads up, with his next game not for months.

"I was ropeable," Tremain told cricket.com.au. "I was absolutely ropeable.

"I knew what was going to happen; if you bowl only 10 overs in the game you're not going to get picked in the Ashes squad and then they threw me the ball and said, 'Go get your loads up to go back and sit on your arse in Melbourne'.

"It killed my hunger for cricket, it really did.

"I remember walking off the field during the game, my Mum and Dad had flown to England to have a holiday and also watch a bit of cricket, and I texted Mum (saying) to just go and do something else. 'Don't waste your time watching this game of cricket, don't expect me to do much because this is not where we want to be at the moment'.

"Last year I was burnt out, physically and mentally, and I lost a lot of hunger for it and that Aussie A tour played a part in it, but it wasn't the sole reason."

October 2018: Tremain continues hot form with five wickets

What followed was Tremain's worst season since his first summer with his adopted state in 2014-15.

Last summer he captured 19 wickets in eight matches, striking every 81 balls at a price of 35 runs per victim as Victoria started the season winless for the first six rounds before surging late to finish second in the truncated competition.

By comparison, the previous four seasons had yielded 172 scalps at 21 runs apiece every 41.7 deliveries for Tremain – the most wickets of any Shield bowler and comfortably the best strike rate of any bowler who had taken at least 50 wickets.

During that period, Victoria won the Shield title three times, with spearhead Tremain ironically named the Shield Player of the Year in 2017-18, the year the Vics missed out.

But those 172 wickets required 7178 deliveries, the fourth-most anyone had bowled in that span behind NSW's Trent Copeland, South Australia's Joe Mennie and teammate Scott Boland.

Throw in an Australia A tour at home in 2016, his ODI debut in South Africa later that year, an A tour to India in late 2018 and the 2019 pre-Ashes campaign, it had been a massive four years for the paceman.

"I struggled a lot with cricket last season," Tremain said.

"I lost the hunger for it and my hunger revolved around being in a contest and taking wickets and doing that the best I can and winning games.

"There's a probably a couple of long-term and short-term effects that played a part.

"The long-term stuff is that for four years, not only in Shield cricket, I had been bowled into the ground.

"Myself and Scott Boland bowled some big numbers over those four seasons. Those big numbers took a toll physically, which didn't help because during the (2019-20) season. I felt as though I was bowling like I normally would but the ball wasn't swinging away, it wasn't bouncing much, it didn't look like it had much energy on it but I was giving 110 per cent but it wasn't coming out that way.

"It baffled me. I was trying really hard, why wasn't it happening?

"Andrew McDonald talked about compound interest a lot and I think four years of compound interest got the better of me because there was always a big Shield season and an off-season with Aussie A so I never really quite stopped and that probably played a big factor in the physical performance.

"And what also might have flowed into the physicality was mentally I just lost the hunger for it.

"The hunger for waking up in the morning and being excited for cricket and getting into it.

"It was almost artificial. If anyone ever said, 'You look really happy,' it was put on, it was very faux because I didn't have it last year."

March 2018: Bushrangers boosted by Tremain's four wickets

Tremain had planned to suit up again for Victoria this summer with one year left on his contract.

But after he was approached by NSW, he went to the Vics seeking a contract extension. Instead, he was told he would be offered a new contract depending on how he performs in the upcoming season. Veteran seamer Peter Siddle was also not offered a contract and has signed on with Tasmania.

After a couple weeks of "turmoil" Tremain cut ties with Victoria and accepted the offer from NSW, knowing he would be joining the reigning Sheffield Shield champions with the first-choice Test attack among its ranks.

But if he wanted to keep playing cricket to support his young family, he had no choice.

"It was a hit to the ego initially," he said.

"As players we were really happy with how things were going and we thought that would mean more Shields, more wickets, longer contracts and continuing on doing what we're doing.

"You assume success meant longevity and it's not quite the case. Every time I think I've got the bureaucratic system of cricket figured out it pops up and shows me how very naïve I still am.

"It took a couple of weeks of turmoil to work out what the best decision was going to be and we landed on NSW.

"There wasn't so much a focus on what players NSW had because not only did they have a really, really good squad with a lot of Aussie players, they've also got a state that produces really good cricketers every other year anyway.

"There's every chance in the next two or three years the next Brett Lee, Pat Cummins or Mitch Starc will pop up.

"There's very little to do with that, it was just the best place to have a job and play cricket for as long as I can."

February 2018: Tremain claims seven scalps for Victoria

Now he is settled in Sydney's east living with his in-laws, Tremain feels refreshed, hungry and is ready to serve as a senior head in the Blues camp.

And his new mindset is not totally down to the new environment but more the break he has been afforded from the coronavirus pandemic.

"I had a really big break, spent a lot of time with my family to the point where I'm ready to get back to cricket again because my family are driving me mad," Tremain said with tongue in cheek.

"I've had time to rest and when I've gone into the gym and started bowling in the nets it wasn't a labour – it felt good.

"It felt good to be back doing what I was doing and just watching the ball hit the wicket and bounce and seam away. It was a foreign feeling because I hadn't seen it for 12 months and it made me feel good, and when I felt good I had better thoughts and when I had better thoughts I acted better. It's all flowed on.

"That big break that got me away from cricket, inadvertently due to a global outbreak, it's been good to have a forced layoff and for my health and my family's health.

"I think this break would have done me good regardless where I was but the move to NSW is a change in environment and sometimes that's all you need, just a little change in environment to maybe restart the engine."