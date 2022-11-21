Warner can review captaincy ban after CA code change

A tweak to the Code of Conduct has been approved that would allow David Warner to apply for a review of his lifetime captaincy ban imposed in the wake of the Cape Town saga

AAP

21 November 2022, 09:59 AM AEST

