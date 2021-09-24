Haynes ruled out of second ODI, Aussies elect to bowl

Australia have won the toss and will bowl first in the second ODI against India in Mackay, with Nicola Carey returning to the XI for injured opener Rachael Haynes.

Haynes was sent for scans yesterday after being struck on the right elbow in the nets, and those revealed a soft tissue injury that ruled her out of today's action, though her availability for Sunday's third ODI remains uncertain.

Speaking to Fox Cricket ahead of the game, Haynes confirmed she had not suffered a broken bone, and was hopeful she had ample time to recover for Sunday.

It means Australia's bowling stocks will be bolstered, with ODI regular Carey coming back into the XI after recovering from an abdominal strain, and number five Beth Mooney moving up to open.

India meanwhile have also made one change, with left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad replacing off-spinner Sneh Rana, who took 0-46 from nine overs in the series opener.

The visitors will be desperate to get back on level pegging in this multi-format series after being thrashed by nine wickets in Tuesday's first ODI.

"We do have a lot to work on in the bowling department," conceded India captain Mithali Raj, "because predominantly we are spinners, and the spinners are getting hit everywhere, so that is something we need to tweak."

Mooney, who opens alongside Healy in T20Is, has been a run machine in the WBBL for Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat in recent seasons, regularly featuring in the top run-scorers in the competition. She also bats at the top of the order for Queensland in domestic 50-over cricket, and has a century and five fifties to her name (ave 34.94) in 17 innings as an ODI opener.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Darcie Brown.

India XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

CommBank Series v India

Australia squad: Meg Lanning (c), Rachael Haynes (vc), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham

India Test and ODI squad: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

India T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh.

First ODI: Australia defeated India by nine wickets

Sep 24: Second ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (D/N)

Sep 26: Third ODI, Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

Sep 30 – Oct 3: Test match, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast (D/N)

Oct 7: First T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Oct 9: Second T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast

Oct 10: Third T20, Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast