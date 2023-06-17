Kamikaze versus containment in 'new Ashes' title bout

'Just what the doctor ordered': Bairstow on England's flying start

Given it is England who are unapologetically pursuing strategies that no team in Test history has thought worthy of an extended trial, the Ashes hosts would surely have been the team more likely to expect the microscope to be applied to their methods during this campaign.

Yet at the end of arguably the wildest opening day of a Test series between the two rivals, it was Australia's tactics that were facing greater scrutiny despite Ben Stokes' out-of-the-blue late declaration.

An upbeat Josh Hazlewood insisted his side were far from displeased at Stokes ending his side's first innings before stumps on day one after only 78 overs, before they had passed 400 on a dead-flat Edgbaston pitch and with an imperious Joe Root still unbeaten on 118.

"You'd take that on that wicket for sure. Whether it takes 80 overs or 160, it's the same score," said Hazlewood, who had earlier won the nod over Mitchell Starc to play this Test and returned figures of 2-61 in his first Test in six months.

Hazlewood stood by what most agreed was the most calculated and unorthodox attempt at curbing the all-out attacking, at-times kamikaze, style that has propelled England to win 11 out of their 13 Tests since Stokes took over as captain.

That's despite the likes of Eoin Morgan (who labelled the visitors' tactics "very defensive"), Kevin Pietersen ("Australia have got it wrong, but from an English perspective, it's fantastic to see Australia so defensive") and even Ricky Ponting ("If the scoreboard continually ticks over, batsmen never feel under pressure at all") to put the heat on Australia's answer to 'Bazball'.

The boundary riders that were contentiously employed from the very first ball of the day could not stop the Aussies from conceding runs at the fastest clip in a first innings of a Test since Brendon McCullum blasted the format's fastest century in Christchurch in 2016 when he was still playing for New Zealand.

The Kiwis went at 5.63 per over in that match to make 370 in 65.4 overs but still lost.

That McCullum, now as a coach instead of a captain, has emboldened England to play in that manner in every Test meant the Australians were hardly taken off-guard by how Friday unfolded.

"We have to start to look at things a bit differently," said Hazlewood, who revealed their strategies were the result of meticulous preparation by his side's coaches and analysts.

"Not so much strike-rates and economy, it's just about wickets and the score and if we can keep it as simple as that, I think it will go a long way towards wrapping our head around the 'new Ashes'."

Stokes' opposite number Pat Cummins had joked the previous day about the possibility of handing the new ball to one of his teammates to avoid the potential ignominy of a Steve Harmison-esque first-ball-of-the-Ashes hiccup.

He will now hope his start to this series does not end up being quite the tone-setter that Harmison's 2006-07 wide was in England's 0-5 whitewash.

It was not just the intent showed by Zac Crawley with his flowing square drive drilled for four, but the fact Cummins had stationed a deep backward point on the boundary in anticipation of his opponents' early aggression.

It is difficult to recall an Australian team ever putting a man in that position to begin a Test series.

Ponting, speaking on Sky Sports, said: "I'm not a huge fan of that deep backward point as a starting option. Cummins' best ball is too easily scored off there as far as I'm concerned.

"Yes, the bad ball might get cut or square driven through backward point. But you've got to be able to protect yourself, protect your good ball and keep the batsman on strike.

"If the scoreboard continually ticks over, batsmen never feel under pressure at all. With that deep-point field, where are you expected to bowl? Are you expected to bowl without protection?"

Certainly no team, with the possible exception of Pakistan during their recent home series against Stokes' side played on even flatter surfaces than the one produced in Birmingham this week, has tried as hard to put the brakes on England's boundary-scoring from the get go.

Critics suggested it allowed England to turn the strike over too easily, while Hazlewood insisted those singles meant they were actually able to keep the scoreboard under control.

"It's about how the innings actually looks – there's a lot more ones probably, but if we shut down the boundaries then that score really doesn't really go through the roof (with England scoring at) sevens or eights (runs per over)," said Hazlewood.

"If we can keep it at five an over and keep taking wickets throughout the day that somewhat keeps them in check."

That line of thinking played out when four boundary fielders were put in place for Nathan Lyon's opening over, which came inside the first hour of the Test.

The most unusual of those fielders – a deep backward point for the off-spinner bowling to a right-hander – was called into action on successive balls in his initial over as Crawley and Ollie Pope picked that man out with reverse sweeps, precisely the stroke Cummins had put him there for.

If his point was up, those balls would likely would have gone for four.

And even with Australia employing far more defensive fields than England have faced previously, the home side took them on regardless.

It paid off when Moeen Ali, playing his first innings in a competitive red-ball game in nearly two years, deposited Cummins for a six only metres over where Travis Head had been waiting at deep square-leg.

It paid off again in Jonny Bairstow's naked aggression in his first game back from a broken ankle as he blazed a run-a-ball 78 in his 121-run partnership with Root, who also prospered from the attack-first mindset when he tonked Lyon for six after he had posted his 30th Test hundred despite four fielders waiting for a catch on the leg-side fence.

It worked to England's advantage in other ways, too.

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey's dropped catch off Jonny Bairstow, for instance, saw him dive full length to his right when no first slip was in place. Had a more circumspect batter been on strike or a more attacking Australian field with a slip been set, Carey might not have needed to dive at all.

But at certain stages, England's strategy played right into Australia's hands.

Harry Brook, who said this week he expected Australia to start with most fielders up to him at the beginning of his innings, and Ollie Pope were out attempting nurdling shots off Lyon to one of three leg-side boundary fielders. Both might have been more comfortable going harder.

And Australia feel they were vindicated again when England's aggression bubbled over into something bordering on hubris as the day progressed.

Stokes was dismissed slashing hard to Hazlewood off a delivery CricViz indicated would, on probability, been left by more than three quarters of Test batters, while Bairstow and Moeen were both stumped aiming wild leg-side hoicks off Lyon.

The fast-forward leadership style of Stokes caught even his teammates off guard when he declared on 8-393 in the final session.

While Bairstow framed that as a positive, the sight of Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson finding as little assistance out of the pitch as Australia's bowlers had during the hosts' four-over burst before stumps (which did not include an over from their all-time leading wicket taker, Jimmy Anderson) left others wondering why they had not just kept batting given Root's chanceless hand.

"I'm sure there's many decisions that Ben has made that's taken commentators and some people by surprise, (but) it was no surprise to us," said Bairstow, who determinedly refused to offer his views on Australia's field placement tactics.

"And having played the game for as long as we have, well aware that a 20-minute slot for any opening pair is something that's not very nice and can be a bit niggly.

"It was a decision that Ben and Brendon had made, obviously with contribution from the bowlers, but it's a shot to nothing.

"There might be an unbelievable ball in there, it might be a loose shot or whatever but we come back tomorrow with a ball that's four overs old, a fresh bowling attack and a team that's really looking forward to the challenge."

2023 Qantas Ashes Tour of the UK

First Test: Friday June 16-Tuesday June 20, Edgbaston

Second Test: Wednesday June 28-Sunday July 2, Lord’s

Third Test: Thursday July 6-Monday July 10, Headingley

Fourth Test: Wednesday July 19-Sunday July 23, Old Trafford

Fifth Test: Thursday July 27-Monday 31, The Oval

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood