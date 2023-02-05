KFC BBL|12

Final hero pens new deal at Scorchers

Fresh off a match-winning performance in an electric BBL|12 Final, 19-year old Cooper Connolly has penned a new deal at the Scorchers

David Schout

5 February 2023, 12:22 PM AEST

@david_schout

