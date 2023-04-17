County wrap: How the Aussies fared in the second round

Matthew Kuhnemann (Durham)

Figures: 1-61 and 5-53

Kuhnemann claimed a five-wicket haul to guide Durham to a dramatic final-day Division 2 win over Worcestershire. Worcs needed 314 to win from 70 overs after Durham declared, and the left-arm spinner removed first-innings centurion Jack Haynes and Azhar Ali, then produced a beauty to bowl Gareth Roderick and dismissed Joe Leach for a duck. In fading light and with Worcs nine down, Kuhnemann rattled the stumps of No.11 Dillon Pennington to secure victory.

Sean Abbott (Surrey)

Figures: 1-52, 1-40

Score: 52*

While Abbott could not replicate his heroic five-wicket haul from Surrey’s opening game of the season, he still managed to make his mark, scoring a swashbuckling half-century in the Division 1 side’s nine-wicket win over Hampshire. Abbott cracked an unbeaten 52 off just 40 balls as Surrey scored 270 in response to Hampshire’s first-innings total of 254. He then picked up the key wicket of James Vince in Hampshire’s second dig.

Sean Abbott raises the bat for Surrey // Getty

Cameron Bancroft (Somerset)

Scores: 27, 16

At Trent Bridge, Australian Test hopeful Cameron Bancroft went head-to-head with Nottinghamshire's evergreen England paceman Stuart Broad. In Somerset’s first innings, Broad had Bancroft playing and missing a few times but the veteran bowler ended wicketless, with the Australian eventually being trapped lbw by South African Dane Paterson for a hard-earned 27 eked out over 70 minutes at the crease. Broad got the better of the Australian in the second dig, bowling him for 16.

Peter Handscomb (Leicestershire)

Score: 15

After hitting 112 and 68no in Leicestershire’s first game of the season, Handscomb was forced to wait until the final day of their severely rain-affected match against Derbyshire for his chance in the middle. When he did get his chance, Handscomb scored 15 before he was caught at second slip off the bowling of Zak Chappell.

Whiteman hit an unbeaten 60 to help his side seal a seven-wicket win // Getty

Sam Whiteman (Northamptonshire)

Scores: 13, 60*

The left-hander continued to find his feet at number three in Northamptonshire’s second game of the season against Middlesex. After scoring 13 in Northants’ first innings of 198, he hit an unbeaten 60 in the second dig to help his side seal a seven-wicket win. Whiteman, who was born in Yorkshire, has a deal with the Division 1 county that will see him through until August.

Chris Tremain (Northamptonshire)

Figures: 3-34, 3-41

Tremain picked up seven wickets in his first outing for Northants and he carried on the wicket-taking trend in his second match, bagging another six as the Division 1 team sealed a seven-wicket win over Middlesex.

Peter Siddle (Somerset)

Figures: 2-37 and 3-34

Siddle, who is back at Somerset after taking 27 wickets in eight matches last season, picked up 2-37 as Notts were dismissed for 256 in their first innings and then proved a handful in damp conditions as the hosts looked to press their advantage second time around, picking up 3-34.

Marcus Harris (Gloucestershire)

Victoria opener Marcus Harris was denied a chance to build on his excellent start to the county season – which saw him score 59 and 148 against Glamorgan – when Gloucestershire’s match against Yorkshire in Bristol was abandoned without a ball bowled thanks to heavy rain across the opening two days of the fixture. A sodden outfield then saw the third day called off, and the match subsequently abandoned.

Did not play:

Marnus Labuschagne (Glamorgan), Michael Neser (Glamorgan), Lance Morris (Northamptonshire), Steve Smith (Sussex), Nathan McAndrew (Sussex)